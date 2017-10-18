Plans revealed for future of historic Ballina fire station

The former Ballina Fire Station in Crane St.

THE historic former Ballina Fire Station in Crane St will be used for an expansion of the Northern Rivers Community Gallery.

Ballina Shire Council made the announcement this morning, saying the expansion would be called Ignite Studios and was scheduled to open in February next year.

It will include four artist studios, a visiting artist-in-residence studio and two access spaces for workshops, creative events, pop-up exhibitions, meetings and special projects.

The fire station closed down last year once the new $4.3 million station, at Tamarind Dr at North Ballina, was opened.

NRCG is currently inviting applications for the Artist Studio program.

The spaces are available for a 12-month lease to creative practitioners from all disciplines, including design, craft, painting, digital media, photography, filmmaking, performance, sculpture and writing.

Applications close Friday 1 December 2017.

Further information and applications are available via the Gallery website nrcgballina.com.au.