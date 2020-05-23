Plans for vermiculture facility

PROPOSAL: Richmond Valley Council has received a development application for a new resource recovery facility south of Casino. Picture: Dylan Robinson

PROPOSAL: Richmond Valley Council has received a development application for a new resource recovery facility south of Casino. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged to Richmond Valley Council to create a new resource recovery facility involving vermiculture activities to create compost.

Vermiculture includes using various species of worms to create a mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast.

The development was lodged by R J Harris Consulting on behalf of Pimlico-based Mega Waste Industries Pty Ltd.

According to the development application, the proposed Ellangowan facility, south of Casino, will produce approximately 200 tonnes compost each year and is expected to cost approximately $25,000.

The documents say the Ellangowan Road property, which is currently used for limited cropping and beef production, is “ideal for small scale compost and vermiculture activities”.

The proposal includes creation of four 2.5m x 25m long windrows of composting wastes for the production of up to 200 tonnes of compost annually, requiring an estimated throughput of 210m3 of waste materials, and two 50m x 3m vermiculture beds to produce worms and worm castings will be constructed.

“These beds will also be used to create a drainage swale on the upslope to divert stormwater entry from operational areas used for unloading, loading and mixing of wastes,” the document says.

“The vermiculture beds will also provide an organics and nutrient trap on the downslope.”

Under the proposal, licensed waste tankers will deliver liquid wastes as required to obtain the required moisture and organics content for compost production.

Daily operations including spill and odour management plans to ensure site activities maintain compliance with noise, odour and visual impact guidelines.

According to the application, approval is being sought to allow trials of composting mixes and the development of site operational procedures.

The Ellangowan property’s land surrounding the compost facility will continue to be used for cropping and beef production.

The development application is currently on public exhibition until June 19.