Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The proposed subdivision plans for Stage 9 of Tallowood Ridge Estate in Mullumbimby.
The proposed subdivision plans for Stage 9 of Tallowood Ridge Estate in Mullumbimby.
Council News

Plans for two new stages of housing estate go before council

Liana Turner
7th Apr 2020 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO new stages of a Mullumbimby housing estate involving 94 news lots are on public exhibition.

Development applications for those two stages of the Tallowood Ridge Estate are currently before Byron Shire Council.

Bayview Land Development Pty Ltd is seeking to create 47 new residential lots in each of those two stages, to add to the existing estate off Tuckeroo Ave.

Stages 8 and 9 are expected to cost about $2.2 million and $1.5 million respectively.

Stage 8 is on public exhibition until April 8, while submissions close for Stage 9 on April 15.

According to the Tallowood Ridge Estate website, Stage 6, along Lorikeet Lane, has been released and was the estate’s “most prestigious release yet”.

“This hillside precinct, which offers privacy and quiet due to no through traffic, provides expansive views to the valley farmlands and Mount Chincogan beyond,” the website said.

That stage had an average land size of 993 sqm.

The plans for the current proposals are available on the council’s website.

byron shire council byron shire housing development application mullumbimby northern rivers community foundation northern rivers property
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL 'HOT SPOT': Anyone with flu symptoms should get tested

        premium_icon LOCAL 'HOT SPOT': Anyone with flu symptoms should get tested

        News NSW Health has expanded its coronavirus testing to 13 hot spots in a bid to curb the rise of mystery community transmissions.

        No laughing matter: Comedian and son sent home by police

        premium_icon No laughing matter: Comedian and son sent home by police

        News A QUICK dip for two was thwarted by over zealous police unsure of the coronavirus...

        Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        premium_icon Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        News It's alleged the Grafton man also claimed he had coronavirus

        Chance to buy prints of your favourite artist on stage

        premium_icon Chance to buy prints of your favourite artist on stage

        News MUSIC photographers lost gigs, but opened their collections to fans.