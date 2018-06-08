New plans for Lismore squash centre

SQUASH CONVERSION: Owners of Lismore Squash Beverley Lavendar and Brenton Lewis are preparing to sell their beloved squash court to be converted in a 24/7 health and fitness club.

A POPULAR squash centre in East Lismore may become a fitness centre if a development application before council was approved.

According to documents lodged with Lismore Council, plans for a $200,000 proposed redevelopment which include the change of use of the existing squash centre would see the property become a 24/7 health and fitness centre at 18-20 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore.

The 2153.7 sqm property was listed on Realestate.com for sale for $595,000 and was Zoned 1 Residential.

The DA has been submitted by Newton Denny Chappelle on behalf of their client Michael Kuhnemann who have converted at least one former squash centre into a health and fitness centre in Queensland.

Town planner Damian Chappelle said the pre-lodgement process process occurred before the DA was formally submitted.

"Our client has been very receptive to all the key matters raised by council during the pre-lodgement process," he said.

"These proposed gym has also employed contemporary noise-management strategies and also crime-prevention for safety of the members."

Lismore Squash Centre co-owner Beverley Lavender said she and partner Brenton Lewis have mixed feelings about the sale of the squash centre.

"We have been running the centre for a decade in partnership with Brenton's parents," she said.

"The property needed someone with the capital to refurbish and we were hoping the buyer would keep the property in the health and fitness area."

Ms Lavender said the health club developer has a good track record in converting similar properties into health clubs.

"He has does down this with other squash courts in Queensland, he's given them a new lease of life," she said.

"We have been battling to keep the numbers up and we hope the new owner will incorporate a few courts within this centre which he has done in the past."

While she said it's been a tough and bitter-sweet decision, Ms Lavender said it's the right one for the family.

She said the first courts were built in the 1950s and despite many improvements made over the last 10 years, the property needed a lot of work.

"We have not been able to take a holiday since we've owned this place," she said.

"We have mixed feelings as we have watched our juniors grew up into seniors and welcomed back generations who have played here."

But they plan to stay in the 2480 postcode.

"We will certainly stay in the area, we have family here including one grandchild," she said.