Plans for servo to reopen in Lismore

Work is under way at the Shell service station in Dawson St, Lismore. Cath Adams

DRIVERS will be pleased to see activity at the Shell service station site in Dawson St in Lismore.

The fuel station went under water during the March flood and has been closed ever since.

Excavation work at the site has begun and a development application lodged with Lismore City Council.

The DA seeks approval to replace underground fuel tanks, fuel systems, and to put up a new canopy and signage.

Four existing underground fuel storage tanks will be decommissioned and removed and two new 90KL underground fuel storage double walled envirotanks installed.

The existing fuel price sign will be retained, but new paving and kerbing will be installed, as well as an Aquator forecourt pollution treatment system.

The system is an integrated oil-spill capture and light liquid treatment separator that is an environmentally sustainable and certified solution for the treatment and capture of hydrocarbons in surface water run-off in fuel forecourts.

The DA describes the system as a full retention oil/water separator with an alarm that sounds before discharging to stormwater (not sewer) - no contaminated stormwater will be discharged from the site.

The inclusion of a stormwater treatment system in the drainage design will ensure appropriate mitigation against contamination/pollution resulting from ongoing use of the service station.