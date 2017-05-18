Plans for Masters retail site to be unveiled 'within weeks'

IT'S been almost six months since Woolworth's ill-fated hardware chain packed up and left, leaving just a characteristic blue shade of paint across the huge retail warehouse.

Last year an alliance of some of Australia's biggest retailers, Home Consortium, snapped up all the Masters sites in a bold $750 million deal.

In late December it lodged a $2.6 million development application with Lismore City Council to refit the practically brand new warehouse on the Bruxner Highway.

That was approved in February.

Development application for the old Masters site in South Lismore.

There has been little apparent progress since then, but that is set to change soon.

It's understood Home Consortium is preparing to unveil its plans on a "centre-by-centre basis" within three to four weeks.

There has been some delays in the process due to a lawsuit between Masters two joint venture partners, the US-based hardware giant Lowes and Woolworths, who are at loggerheads in court over the failure of the chain and the spread of losses.

But it's understood that it is only a minor speed bump in the overall picture, because Woolworths had already agreed to dispose of the real estate.