Plans for new funeral home in former showroom

DECISION PENDING: A development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council for change of use to a funeral home on Conway St, Lismore. Photo: Searle Jono

THEY pride themselves on being ‘simple by name and simple by nature’ and now Simplicity Funerals is looking to expand its reach into the Northern Rivers.

Parent company InvoCare Australia last month lodged a development application with Lismore City Council to open a new funeral home in Conway St, Lismore.

InvoCare, which also operates the White Lady Funerals and Guardian Funerals brands, said the Simplicity branch will be its second in Northern NSW if approved, with an existing funeral home in Tweed Heads.

The development application, which has an estimated cost of $400,000, has proposed a change of use from a former motorbike showroom to a funeral parlour at 78 Conway St.

According to documents, the proposed funeral home will be a ‘Simplicity Branded’ funeral home offering the community affordable and compassionate funeral services.

“The funeral home will offer a range of services including the arrangement of funerals, hosting of funerals and reflection services,” the application says.

The chapel will have a seating capacity of 38 with the reflection lounge also being able to cater for this number of people “to best utilise the space”.

There will also be temporary storage of the deceased also catered for on site in the cool room.

The application shows the funeral home will operate from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturday and Sunday by appointment only.

Works listed on the application includes demolition of the external southern wall to allow for the installation of new glass block windows, and internal works including demolition of selected internal walls; fitout for the funeral home including new internal walls, chapel, reflection lounge, lobby, cool room and arrangement room; and creation of an internal driveway for hearse use only.

The development application is on public exhibition on Lismore City Council’s website until April 22, 2020.