Plans for Ballina ocean pool nearly ready

An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool between Lighthouse and Shelley Beach.
Claudia Jambor
A PLAN to build an ocean pool in Ballina could be submitted to the council by early next year, Councillor Jeff Johnston has revealed.

Cr Johnston said the ocean pool committee had been "bringing together all the elements” to lodge a development application in late February or early March next year.

In particular, the committee at this week's monthly meeting confirmed its preferred tenderer to design and engineer the pool at Shelly Beach in a brief to relevant council staff for approval.

A draft environmental report pertaining to site studies conducted in July by Southern Cross University's marine ecology department was also submitted to council staff for assessment.

OCEAN POOL: Cr Jeff Johnson has received positive responses to his motion for Ballina Shire Council to investigate building an ocean pool at Shelly Beach. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate
Cr Johnston said the committee's preferred tenderer, which cannot be named at this stage, and its credentials could put the project "a strong position” to attract state funding.

Coastal geomorphologist, Robert Brander from the University of NSW threw his support behind the project after his studies last year confirmed the rock shelf at Shelly Beach would be the "ideal location "for the ocean pool.

Mr Brander visited the site after being invited by committee chairman John Wise earlier this year to research potential environmental impacts of the development.

Cr Johnston said the completion of traffic management reports would form one of the next steps the six-person committee and others would undertake in finalising the pool development application.

It has been a three-year in bringing the ocean pool to fruition with council support for the project first sought in 2014.

Mayor David Wright was also in attendance at yesterday evening's meeting.

