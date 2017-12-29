'Visionary' plaza for Molesworth Street

An artists impression of the Lismore Plaza proposal raised in 1974 along Molesworth Street. The artist was Vic Yeates of Tregeagle.

AS THE topic of expanding Lismore Square is back on the agenda, it was 44 years ago this week, another expansion of the CBD was on the table.

The Northern Star reported that plans to convert Molesworth Street into a plaza were presented to the Lismore Rotary Club.

"The vision came from three former presidents - former Molesworth Street businessman for decades, Mr Norman Melville; the town clerk Mr Byron Stevens and shop proprietor in a Molesworth Street arcade, Mr Bob Atcheson," the paper said.

"The preliminary proposal is for a plaza from AGR's-AMP corners for one block north to the Ryan Hotel- Howards Fabrics."

Molesworth Street was considered Lismore's main thoroughfare "crammed with shoppers and traffic".

The plaza plans were seen as visionary for the town with the idea that they needed to be thinking 50 years ahead.

Mr Atcheson believed that within 50 years the role of traffic will be altered entirely.

"There is a terrific waste of resources with six-cylinder cars carrying only one person into town," he told the paper.

There were also suggestions if the scheme was successful it could be duplicated in other streets, or work better in another section of the main block.

A description included refreshment booths with "gay" roofs along the middle of the plaza.

Shaded seating with tubs of plants would provide comfort and improve the appearance of the area.

The complex would provide the most up-to-date amenities of the day to attract and entertain the public.

It was a means to making shopping more attractive.

Plazas were seen as a growing trend in Australia at the time.

