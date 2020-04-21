Menu
PROPOSAL: A $1.1 million development application has been submitted to Lismore City Council to create a 24-lot subdivision on grazing land at Bexhill, north of Lismore. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Plans for a $1.1M subdivision, eight years in the making

Jackie Munro
21st Apr 2020 12:00 AM
UP TO 24 new homes could be built just outside the village of Bexhill if a development application is successful.

Planning firm Ardill Payne and Partners submitted the $1.1 million development application to Lismore City Council on behalf of Millner Bexhill Pty Ltd on March 31, 2020.

The proposal aims to create a 24-lot subdivision, including the construction of a road and installation of associated public infrastructure.

According to the development application, the new subdivision is proposed to offer “generous” lots across 19.52 hectares and will be developed primarily on grazing land.

The development is expected to cost $1,157,147 and is located to the east of the village on Osbourne Road and Withers Street.

The application said the proposed subdivision comprises a “mix of residential lot sizes and shapes”.

“The size and shape of each lot has been determined having regard to the characteristics of the land and the constraints and opportunities that the land offers, such as slope, aspect, location, access etc,” the document said.

The proposal said each of the proposed lots will be connected to electricity and telecommunication services and existing and proposed constructed urban roads.

In May last year, following seven years of planning, councillors voted to rezone the land from RU1 Primary Production to allow for residential housing.

Details of the development application are on Lismore City Council’s website.

