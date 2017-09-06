Plans for $90m expansion of Lismore shopping centre

Lismore City Council has been asked to consider an expansion of Lismore Shopping Square.

LISMORE mayor Isaac Smith has revealed that the council has been asked to consider an expansion of Lismore Shopping Square.

In a post on Facebook last night, Cr Smith wrote: "Feedback please! Would you like to see Lismore Shopping Square expanded? If so what shops would you like to see?

"Council has been asked to consider an expansion of our shopping centre at next week's council meeting.

"At this stage there is not a lot of detail, they are just wanting to know if council is interested in allowing an expansion in the future."

Cr Smith said the expansion would go across Brewster St and on to the old hockey field.

He said the $90 million investment in Lismore would create construction jobs and ongoing employment.

"Money from sale of land will allow council to work on other projects such as Lismore parklands, CBD improvements, riverbank developments or sporting facilities etc," he wrote in his Facebook post.

"More local shopping to capture dollars that escape to other shopping centres.

"The larger centre will draw more shoppers into Lismore."

But the mayor acknowledged the shopping centre expansion would result in a loss of public land, would have a "negative impact on some CBD businesses if retail shops are duplicated in the new expansion."

He asked his Facebook followers what they thought, and he received more than 200 comments.