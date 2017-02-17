EXPLAINED: Why your electricity may be cut soon

FRIDAY 11am: AROUND 40 electricity jobs have been scheduled for the Northern Rivers over the next couple of weeks but it is not unusual, according to Essential Energy.

"We have outages planned every day where we can do changes live line," Essential Energy's Manager of Community Relations, Rachel Hussell said.

" When we are replacing lines, cables and poles, however, we have to turn the power off."

Ms Hussell said while there are a long list of jobs planned, some may affect only one or two people, others around 100 or the bigger ones, 900 people or more.

"There is a fair bit of planning that goes into every job, " she said.

"We try to plan 28 days ahead, but we might have to postpone work at times such as with last week's heatwave, or it is bucketing down with rain and too dangerous for our guys to work."

THURSDAY 5.15pm: ESSENTIAL Energy has listed a number of planned outages for the Northern Rivers.

Check and see if your area will be affected and when.

Note that the areas are general and times may be different for specific streets.

Ballina

Fenwick Drive - 23/2/2017, general network maintenance, 9am-3pm.

The Coast Road - 1/3/2017, pole replacement, 9am-3pm

Lismore

CBD area near Conway Street - 22/2/2017, general network maintenance, 10am-1pm

Girards Hill - 22/2/2017, general network maintenance, 8am-2pm

Casino

South Casino - 17/2/2017, general network maintenance, 9.30am - 2pm.

CBD area - 22/2/2017, network upgrade, 8.30am-4pm

Kyogle

New Park area - 1/3/2017, general network maintenance, 8.30am-4pm.

For other areas you can visit the Esssential Energy site here.