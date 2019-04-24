Planes to offer aerial salute on Anzac Day
IF YOU'RE a plane buff, you might want to keep your eyes open tomorrow - the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will conduct flypasts at various locations across New South Wales in support of Anzac Day commemorations.
Planned flights on the Northern Rivers
9am: Murwillumbah - C-17A Globemaster
10.20am: Grafton and South Grafton - F/A-18F Super Hornet
10.26am: Maclean - F/A-18F Super Hornet
10.29am: Iluka - F/A-18F Super Hornet
10.32am: Woodburn/Evans Head - Hawk 127
10.34am: Mullumbimby - F/A-18F Super Hornet
10.35am: Ballina - F/A-18F Super Hornet
10.38am: Lismore - F/A-18F Super Hornet
Further information on aircraft type, location and timings for flypasts across Australia can be found at: http://bit.ly/AnzacFlypastMap (if having issues, open in Google Chrome)
Defence receives numerous requests to support Anzac Day commemorations, both domestically and overseas. Defence appreciates the public's understanding of the ADF's capacity to support activities in 2019.
All RAAF flypasts are subject to weather and operational requirements. For public safety, drones must not be operated in the vicinity of flypasts.