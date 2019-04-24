Planes to offer aerial salute on Anzac Day

To honour past and present ADF colleagues, a No 1 Squadron F/A-18F Super Hornet will conduct a flyover of part of the Northern Rivers on Anzac Day.

IF YOU'RE a plane buff, you might want to keep your eyes open tomorrow - the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will conduct flypasts at various locations across New South Wales in support of Anzac Day commemorations.

Planned flights on the Northern Rivers

9am: Murwillumbah - C-17A Globemaster

10.20am: Grafton and South Grafton - F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.26am: Maclean - F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.29am: Iluka - F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.32am: Woodburn/Evans Head - Hawk 127

10.34am: Mullumbimby - F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.35am: Ballina - F/A-18F Super Hornet

10.38am: Lismore - F/A-18F Super Hornet

Further information on aircraft type, location and timings for flypasts across Australia can be found at: http://bit.ly/AnzacFlypastMap (if having issues, open in Google Chrome)

Defence receives numerous requests to support Anzac Day commemorations, both domestically and overseas. Defence appreciates the public's understanding of the ADF's capacity to support activities in 2019.

All RAAF flypasts are subject to weather and operational requirements. For public safety, drones must not be operated in the vicinity of flypasts.