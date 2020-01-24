Plane filled with 100 school backpacks flies in

A plane from Brisbane flew to Casino Air Strip with 100 back to school packs for children affected by fires and Casino Rotary Club president John Oomen lends a hand. PICTURE: SUSANNA FREYMARK

WHEN the small Piper Arrow from Brisbane landed at Casino Air Strip this morning, Nicky Sherwood jumped out of the plane and hugged everyone.

Her cargo on the plane was 100 back to school backpacks for children who had been affected by the bushfires.

Rappville Public School principal Kat Collis and Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow were there to meet Daine and Nicky Sherwood.

"I put out a call on Facebook and made 160 calls for this to happen," Nicky said.

When Nicky heard about the fires, she knew the focus for parents would be a roof over their heads, food and water. Families would be too busy surviving to think about back to school needs.

"I wanted them to know someone cared about them," she said.

"My cousins were traumatised following the Christchurch earthquake."

Even as the Sherwoods left Archerfield airport in Brisbane at 5am this morning, people were showing up with money.

Each school backpack contains stationery to the value of $45.

Fifty backpacks were left in Casino for schools and for St Vincent de Paul Society to distribute and the other 50 were flown to Grafton.