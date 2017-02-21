'Explosions going off': Plane crashes into DFO store

A PLANE has crashed into the Direct Factory Outlet (DFO) shopping outlet in Melbourne.

The aircraft is believed to have clipped a building at the shopping centre close to the Essendon airport before crashing around 9am on Tuesday morning.

It was carrying five people.

Witnesses have reported a loud and fiery explosion, and plumes of thick smoke can be seen coming from the scene.

"There is constant explosions going off, there is black smoke billowing into the sky," one caller told 3AW on Tuesday.

Another witness, Paul, said the scene was "like the vision you see of an atomic bomb".

"Just a ball of flame going up in the air," he said. "It was just surreal to see it happening right next to you."

The five-person Beechcraft airport was a charter plane believed to be heading to King Island.

Victoria's Police Minister Lisa Neville describe the crash as "very very tragic accident", and assured a full suite of emergency services were in force following the incdient.

Ambulance Victoria said in a statement officers did not yet have details of any injuries caused by the incident, and that the aircraft was not theirs, despite earlier reports.

Ambulance and fire crews are responding to the incident.

Victoria police were working to evacuate the area surrounding the crash site and have advised people to avoid the location. Police said they did not have details of casualties as yet.

The crash has thrown Melbourne traffic into chaos with the Tullamarine Freeway closed in both directions. Debris from the crash scattered along nearby roads has led to extended road closures.

Early witness accounts suggest the aircraft had just taken off and failed to continue its journey.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the plane was an ambulance aircraft.

