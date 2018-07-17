Plan to upgrade caravan park slammed by residents

EVANS Head residents have aired their concerns their sleepy beach-side village is being "changed for the worse” with new developments.

This time, it's the holiday park - and residents aren't happy.

Reflections Holiday Parks Evans Head will be undergoing some new cabin installations and landscaping works - including 13 new cabins, upgrading of 30 powered sites, new park entry, and the demolition of tennis courts and clubhouse.

In a letter from the business posted to Evans Head Notice Board by a resident, it stated the works commence on August 1 and are expected to be complete by December 14, ahead of the peak of the festive season.

Natasha Tiffany said she was "very sad” to hear of the upgrades.

Vicki Stebbins wrote: "It's so sad that for literally generations people have camped at the caravan park, and they have been pushed out to accommodate tourists who seem to leave this lovely place the worse for wear at the end of the holiday season.”

Craig Milne said he referred to Evans Head as an upcoming Noosa Heads years ago.

"The idiots that wanted Evans to be something that appeases the blow in Cafe 'Latte' set... you now ashamedly have it... well done idiots you have changed Evans for the worse,” Mr Milne said.

Natasha Tiffany said she agreed with Mr Milne and would find somewhere else for her family's tent camping adventures.

Kathy Smith and other residents reminisced over the past.

"So many good memories of the nights spent skating on the courts, summer crushes and lifelong friendships made,” Ms Smith said.