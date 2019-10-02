Plan to help achieve 'ambitious' renewable energy targets

GREENER FUTURE: North Coast and New England North West councils now have the knowledge needed to develop and support local renewable energy projects, thanks to a new blueprint launched by the NSW Government and four Joint Organisations. Pictured is NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Ben Franklin and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith opening the Lismore floating solar facility last year.

GREENER FUTURE: North Coast and New England North West councils now have the knowledge needed to develop and support local renewable energy projects, thanks to a new blueprint launched by the NSW Government and four Joint Organisations. Pictured is NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Energy Ben Franklin and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith opening the Lismore floating solar facility last year. contributed

RENEWABLE energy projects are set to get the green light across the state thanks to a new Government blueprint which promises a more sustainable future.

Parliamentary Secretary for Energy, Ben Franklin, together with four joint organisations, has launched the Northern NSW Renewable Energy Blueprint for Local Governments - a practical resource which will help councils initiate, implement and support renewable energy projects in partnership with the local community.

Mr Franklin said the blueprint includes information about the types of projects councils might consider, the benefits and associated costs, technical information and case studies demonstrating how other councils resolved issues and overcame challenges.

"Northern NSW councils have set themselves some ambitious energy targets and this blueprint will help achieve those goals, including advice on how to install and operate solar panels on rooftops through to constructing energy generating solar farms,” Mr Franklin said.

"It also outlines cost-effective methods that are often overlooked, such as upgrading streetlights to LED, sporting field upgrades, optimising building heating and air conditioning systems and choosing more power efficient appliance and IT solutions.

"This blueprint is a fantastic example of the NSW Government, Joint Organisations and industry working together, harnessing technical expertise and local knowledge to deliver a great outcome for the community and future generations.”

Mr Franklin said the blueprint details the importance of consulting with local residents about renewable energy projects and outlines how to encourage the community to do their part.

"Plenty of people want to save energy to reduce their power bills and this blueprint details how to share that information, from sessions in schools and community workshops through to programs that reach out to homeowners,” Mr Franklin said.

"The blueprint also includes case studies that detail how schools, councils and other organisations are saving power and just as importantly, how they financed those solutions and the best sources of technical information.”

Mr Franklin said consultation workshops held last year identified the need for a blueprint to support the growth of the New England region's renewable energy industry and the North Coast's community renewables capacity.

"Since then, Regional NSW, the Department of Planning and Environment - Energy and the former Office of Environment and Heritage have worked tirelessly to develop this resource in partnership with local government and industry,” Mr Franklin said.

"I'd particularly like to thank the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers and New England Joint Organisations and Namoi Unlimited for their commitment to taking these ideas and producing a practical blueprint that local government can use.”

For further information go to https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/councils/northern-nsw-renewable-energy-blueprint