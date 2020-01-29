Plan for traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ballina intersection

TOO NARROW: Ballina Shire Council will undertake traffic modelling to see if traffic lights can be installed at the River St/Brunswick St intersection as part of the River St duplication project. Lights would take traffic out of the narrow Camoola Ave (pictured) which is being used as a thoroughfare by surrounding residents to access the River St/Kerr St traffic lights due to the traffic congesti

BALLINA could have another set of traffic lights which would aim to improve access to the busy River St for residents living in the area between Fishery Creek bridge and Kerr St.

As part of the decision to transform River St from two lanes to four from the Pacific Highway through to Kerr St, Ballina Shire Council will look at putting traffic lights at the intersection of Brunswick St.

The traffic lights would particularly help those who live on the riverside of River St from Fishery Creek bridge to Kerr St where the increasing traffic flow makes it difficult to get on to River St to travel to the Ballina CBD.

In a submission to the January 23 council meeting, Don McQuoid-Mason noted that much of the traffic from that area is forced to travel along the narrow Camoola Ave to access the River St/Kerr St lights.

"Camoola Ave currently struggles to meet the current traffic flow safely, and is in fact dangerous and needs to be addressed," he wrote.

He wrote that vehicles "speed down the road" and often are forced to travel on the footpath when approaching other vehicles due to the narrowness of the street.

It is at the point, he wrote, that residents have to "dodge cars when they step out of their gates".

The council will undertake traffic modelling to see if the intersection meets Roads and Maritime Services standards for traffic lights.

"If RMS approval can be obtained, the (River St duplication) project is to include the installation of traffic signals at the River St/Brunswick St intersection in River Street Stage 4 construction," council decided.

"This modelling is to be funded from the pre-construction activities budget for this project."

Mr McQuoid-Mason said traffic modelling at the Brunswick St/River St intersection should also include a traffic count for Camoola Ave.