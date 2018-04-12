Plan for $25 million equestrian centre 'long overdue'

GIDDY UP: Horse lovers are excited about a proposal to build a $25M equestrian centre at the Lismore Showgrounds.

GIDDY UP: Horse lovers are excited about a proposal to build a $25M equestrian centre at the Lismore Showgrounds. Marc Stapelberg

A VISION for a $25 million equestrian centre at the Lismore Showground is "long overdue” and has horse lovers from across the region excited.

The proposal was a major element of a larger long-term vision to deliver several major upgrades to the showground worth an estimated combined $75 million, including a conference centre, an Aboriginal cultural centre, and a host of maintenance upgrades to bring the historic facility into the 21st century.

Vicki Gaillard, manager of South Lismore's Horseland, said an equestrian centre would be "brilliant for Lismore” and was "long, long overdue”.

"The horse industry is huge Australia-wide,” she said.

"We've been needing this for at least the last 20 years.”

She said horse ownership and competitive riding on the North Coast was growing in popularity all the time, with many national level riders.

"We have a lot of very keen and very competitive horse riders around here and when it rains they need somewhere to compete.”

Business has been booming at Horseland and when it re-opened in September in a new South Lismore premises following the March flood, crowds flocked.

An indoor equestrian centre capable of operating 300 days a year would become a major tourism drawcard.

Mrs Gaillard said Lismore was already a great place to visit - people just needed a reason to come.

"You look at Tamworth and the money it generates... there is something on there every week,” she said.

Secretary of the North Coast National A & I Society Mark Bailey said the equestrian centre was one element of a long list of upgrades in the pipeline for the historic showground.

"Anecdotally we're told that Northern Rivers has the highest concentration of horse ownership and horse activities in the country. You've got more pony clubs, pony jamborees, hack shows and the like here than anywhere else.

"And yet we have very limited facilities here at the showground.”

"An equestrian centre would fit in Lismore very nicely, it would sit between the Tamworth and Beaudesert facilities and would be very well patronised.

It was still early stages though - the Showground Society was still waiting the result of a $60,000 application to the Federal Government's Building Better Regions fund to develop a professional business plan identifying key priorities for the site.

Mr Bailey he said agricultural shows were in decline across Australia for a number of reasons, Lismore boasted probably the best showground outside of Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra.

The showground has been in existence since 1908 and most buildings date from the 1940s. Mr Bailey said the first order of business was to bring the venue up to a level where it could be sustainable for another 130 years.

That includes a $350,000 upgrade of toilet facilities before this year's show, a $1 million upgrade of internal roads and footpaths, and a $2 million upgrade of its dated electrical infrastructure.

Much of the maintenance has become urgent since last year's flood.

Beyond that, there are plans transform the main pavilion to house a function centre with a commercial kitchen, stage, and dining and exhibition space, and build a new dairy pavilion with a function rooms, exhibition rooms, and an Aboriginal cultural centre.