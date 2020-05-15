Places to go in Casino and Kyogle
FROM today, restrictions are changing to allow cafes and places to seat a maximum of 10 customers. Here are some of those places in Casino and Kyogle as well as some places maintaining a takeaway service.
Casino:
Coffee.com at the Commercial will open the beer garden for cafe customers within the restrictions. Regular hours.
Zeebras Cafe: The cafe will open and allow ten patrons to dine in the venue at any one time. However, customers should still adhere to the 1.5 metre rule and dine-in’s will be limited to 45 minutes maximum.
Sprouts Lunch bar will continue to do takeaway but not seating.
Londy’s fish and chips: Well known for their fish and chips as well as their burgers, Londy’s will open their pavement seating today for a maximum of 10 patrons to dine.
Kyogle:
Roxy Lane cafe: Currently closed but may change in the coming weeks, keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Espresso Edge: Maintaining their regular hours and takeaway service for now.
Pete’s Food Hall: Maintaining takeaway only for now, regular hours.
