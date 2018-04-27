Place your bets: Will Chris Hemsworth get his own star?

GOD SEND: Thor: Ragnarok is now showing at the Bowen Summergarden Cinema.

NORTHERN Rivers resident and Hollywood leading man Chris Hemsworth is the most likely Australian to receive a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to betting agencies.

After Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin has just been immortalised with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, online bookmaker sportsbet.com.au has opened betting on who will be the next Aussie star to join him.

Hemsworth leads the market as the $3.00 favourite, followed by Geoffrey Rush ($4.00), Margot Robbie ($5.00) and Naomi Watts ($7.00).

Aussie icons Skippy the Bush Kangaroo and Blinky Bill have also been touted by the bookie, although they are outside chances at $81 and $101 respectively.

"We're tipping it's only a matter of time before the hammer comes down to announce Chris Hemsworth as the next Aussie star to join Steve Irwin on the Walk of Fame”, said sportsbet.com.au's Ella Zampatti.

"He's universally known as the God of thunder, so it would almost be sacrilegious not to give him the honour.”

Hemsworth, 34, became popular for playing Kim Hyde in TV series Home and Away (between 2004 and 20007) and Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011.

His latest re-incarnation as Thor was in the film Avengers : Infinity War which opened this week.

Hemsworth has also appeared in the science fiction action film Star Trek (2009), the thriller adventure A Perfect Getaway (2009), the horror comedy The Cabin in the Woods (2012), the dark-fantasy action film Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), the war film Red Dawn (2012), and the biographical sports drama film Rush (2013).

Hemsworth began dating Spanish actress Elsa Pataky in early 2010 after meeting through their mutual representatives, and they married in December 2010.

They have three children: a daughter and twin sons.

In 2015, the family moved from Los Angeles to the Northern Rivers.

Market

(courtesy of sportsbet.com.au)

$3.00 Chris Hemsworth

$4.00 Geoffrey Rush

$5.00 Margot Robbie

$7.00 Naomi Watts

$8.00 Rebel Wilson

$10 Sam Worthington

$12 Rose Bryne

$14 Isla Fisher

$16 Teresa Palmer

$18 Heath Ledger

$21 Guy Pearce

$21 Mel Gibson

$26 Jacki Weaver

$31 Eric Bana

$31 Hugo Weaving

$36 Ruby Rose

$36 Isabel Lucas

$41 Sophie Monk

$51 Abbie Cornish

$51 Liam Hemsworth

$81 Skippy

$101 Blinky Bill

$151 Luke Hemsworth