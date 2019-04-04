Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin De Bruyne was untouchable as City glided past Cardiff.
Kevin De Bruyne was untouchable as City glided past Cardiff.
Soccer

City back on top as Spurs snap winless streak

4th Apr 2019 11:50 AM

Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League after an effortless win against strugglers Cardiff.

Elsewhere, Tottenham marked their homecoming with an emphatic victory - Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen bagging the first goals in the new $1.8 billion stadium.

 

TOTTENHAM 2-0 CRYSTAL PALACE

Tottenham celebrated the opening of the club's state-of-the-art new stadium by ending a five-game winless Premier League run with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen ensured Spurs got off to the perfect start at their new home and moved Mauricio Pochettino's side back up to third at the expense of north London rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have a game in hand over Tottenham, but victory also maintained a slender one-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea and opened up a three-point advantage over Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish.

 

Life in their new home couldn’t have started any better for Spurs.
Life in their new home couldn’t have started any better for Spurs.

 

CHELSEA 3-0 BRIGHTON

Chelsea eased the pressure on under-fire boss Maurizio Sarri as Callum Hudson-Odoi's influential display and sublime strikes from Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sealed a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday.

Sarri couldn't afford a negative result against struggling Brighton at Stamford Bridge after being subjected to fresh calls for his sacking during Sunday's unconvincing win at Cardiff.

 

The Chelsea fans erupted when Eden Hazard struck after an hour.
The Chelsea fans erupted when Eden Hazard struck after an hour.

The angry Chelsea fans who showed their displeasure at the weekend were in part motivated by Sarri's refusal to select England winger Hudson-Odoi.

But Sarri finally unleashed Hudson-Odoi for his first Premier League start, while Loftus-Cheek also made the most of a rare appearance as the youngsters bolstered Chelsea's bid for a top-four finish.

 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s goal was a carbon copy of Hazard’s just three minutes earlier.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s goal was a carbon copy of Hazard’s just three minutes earlier.

 

MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 CARDIFF

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to retake top spot in the Premier League from title rivals Liverpool.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane were enough to lift City back into top spot, at least until Friday, when Jurgen Klopp's team visit Southampton.

City now have a maximum of 13 games remaining in a potentially historic season that could see them add the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League to the League Cup they lifted against Chelsea in February.

More Stories

Show More
brighton & hove albion cardiff city chelsea crystal palace epl manchester city tottenham hotspur
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    premium_icon A man has died after boating tragedy on Richmond River

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on scene tending to patients.

    Dad threatens bullies at skatepark, police investigating

    premium_icon Dad threatens bullies at skatepark, police investigating

    News How far can a parent go to protect their child?

    Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    premium_icon Repeat drink driver walks from court after 6th offence

    Crime The Kyogle man returned a reading more than three times the limit

    • 4th Apr 2019 1:50 PM
    Tim Costello here to speak on refugees

    premium_icon Tim Costello here to speak on refugees

    Whats On Invited by the Refugee Family Reunification Project

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:00 PM