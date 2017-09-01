Pitching depth key in play-off

BAT MAN: Norths will be looking to Danny O'Sullivan to make an impact in the batter's box against Workers.

PITCHING depth will play an important role in the Far North Coast the Major League baseball preliminary final series starting tonight.

Easts won the minor premiership to move straight into the grand final.

Brothers missed out on the play-offs, so Norths and Workers will play in the best-of-three-game preliminary final series on Baxter Field at Albert Park, Lismore.

The first game is from 6.30pm tonight, the second game from 2pm tomorrow and the third game, if required, 15 minutes after the completion of the second game.

Little has separated the two teams this season.

Dean Gillespie, Mark Robb, Jason Bromell and Jason Britt will spearhead the pitching for Norths while Workers will rely on Jordan Williams, Micka McClelland, Noah Worgan and Seth McClelland on the mound.

Both teams have some big hitters with Scott and Micka McClelland capable of break- ing a game open with one swing of the bat. They are supported by Worgan and Oakley McMahon.

Norths also have some quality hitters led by Robb, Danny O'Sullivan and the ever reliable Ben Daly.

The series winner will take on Easts in the best-of-three grand final series next week.

Easts have won the past two FNC Major League baseball premierships.

Norths' last title came in 2014 while Workers have to go back to 2007 for their most recent success.

The Far North Coast annual dinner will be held on Thursday, September 7, at Mary Gilhooleys in Lismore from 6.30pm.

Tickets at $25 are available from clubs.

The dinner last year - resurrected after a 40-year break - was a huge success.