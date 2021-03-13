Menu
BEAUTIFUL GAME: Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney, said 47 women's teams and 86 men's teams have been nominated for the 2021 winter season. Photo: Steve Mackney
Sport

PITCH PERFECT: Soccer recovers 1000 ‘lost’ players’ in 2021

Alison Paterson
13th Mar 2021 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:13 AM
After 1000 players stepped off the ground in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, one footy code has announced a massive increase in the number of players.

On Friday, Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney, said player numbers are on the rise ahead of the winter season which commences at the end of March.

"In the senior competitions we have an extraordinary 47 women's teams and 86 men's teams nominated," he said,

"The winter competition will commence on the weekend of March 26, 27 and 28."

Mackney said as soon as player registrations opened, Football Far North Coast was delighted with the strong response.

"Back in February we found we were quickly heading towards an estimated 7000 players," he said.

"That would retrieve the 1000 players lost during 2020."

Mackney said the organisation was also seeking people interested in taking up the whistle, without whom no games could be played.

"Like every year, more match officials are needed as we aim to recruit 150 referees," he said.

"The next referee course is scheduled for Saturday 20 March, 20201."

More information at Football Far North Coast.

