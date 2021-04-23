A Nimbin man has been charged with possessing prohibited firearms. .

A Nimbin man has been charged with possessing prohibited firearms. .

A Nimbin man allegedly told police the unregistered firearms he owned were for his own “protection”, a court has heard.

Scott Campbell Grant, 59, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday charged with a string of offences, including possessing prohibited drugs, possessing unregistered firearms and possessing ammunition.

Police will allege they found and seized the drugs and weapons during a raid on the man’s home on Wednesday.

The court heard police allegedly found “a pistol and two rifles under a double bunk bed” during the search.

The court heard Mr Grant allegedly told police during the arrest “now you have my guns how am I meant to protect myself”.

During a bail application before the court on Thursday, Mr Grant’s solicitor said her client would be vulnerable in custody due to his mental health.

She also said Mr Grant had told her that he’d been the victim of a break and enter.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the bail application on the conditions Mr Grant report twice a week to police, doesn’t take drugs unless prescribed by a doctor and remains on good behaviour.

Mr Grant will return to Lismore Local Court on May 3, where he has been ordered to enter a plea.

Originally published as Pistol, two rifles for Nimbin man’s own protection, court told