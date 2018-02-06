Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pistol, drugs seized during search of car in Lismore

A replica pistol seized during an arrest in Lismore.
A replica pistol seized during an arrest in Lismore.

A REPLICA pistol and drugs have been seized during a search of a man's car in Lismore.

Police from the Richmond Target Action group will allege that at 2.10pm on Monday they saw a vehicle driving along Canabia St, travelling well above the speed limit.

The car came to a rapid stop outside a Charlton Ave address and the driver ran inside a house.

As police approached the house the driver, a 31-year-old Queensland man, left the house and spoke to police.

He tested positive to methamphetamine and was arrested.

When police searched his car, they found 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, 50ml of morphine and implements used to administer a prohibited drug. A further search located a Beretta replica pistol.

At Lismore Police Station the man tested positive to methamphetamine.

He was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a firearm.

A further charge may be laid pending the result of his drug analysis.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court this morning.

Related Items

Topics:  drugs northern rivers crime pistol richmond local area command

Lismore Northern Star
Body found in shallow grave at construction site

Body found in shallow grave at construction site

Police in 'very early stages of investigation' into possible human remains discovered at a construction site.

Time is of the essence in sex assault case against doctor

Glenn Allan Taylor leaving Lismore Local Court late last year.

A magistrate has raised the need to expedite sex assault case

'Zombie drug' linked to naked, violent attacks

The windscreen of this police car was smashed by a 23-year-old naked backpacker who rushed at the vehicle and headbutted it at Byron Bay on Christmas Day.

Police have call for action after spate of drug-fuelled attacks

Business coaches available for young fishers and farmers

NSW young fishers and farmers can now access business coaches.

New initiative aims to give young producers access to coaching.

Local Partners