Pistol, drugs seized during search of car in Lismore

A replica pistol seized during an arrest in Lismore.

A REPLICA pistol and drugs have been seized during a search of a man's car in Lismore.

Police from the Richmond Target Action group will allege that at 2.10pm on Monday they saw a vehicle driving along Canabia St, travelling well above the speed limit.

The car came to a rapid stop outside a Charlton Ave address and the driver ran inside a house.

As police approached the house the driver, a 31-year-old Queensland man, left the house and spoke to police.

He tested positive to methamphetamine and was arrested.

When police searched his car, they found 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, 50ml of morphine and implements used to administer a prohibited drug. A further search located a Beretta replica pistol.

At Lismore Police Station the man tested positive to methamphetamine.

He was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a firearm.

A further charge may be laid pending the result of his drug analysis.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court this morning.