Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 7, 2017. Pisasale has faced court on six more charges stemming from a corruption watchdog investigation.
Crime

Pisasale's case delayed for months

Geoff Egan
by
9th Jul 2018 11:42 AM
EMBATTLED former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale is set to be charged with more offences with court proceedings expected to drag on for months.

Mr Pisasale's case was briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday where it was moved to the major operations case court room in September.

The three-month delay was given to allow time for more charges to be laid against Mr Pisasale.

He currently faces charges including extortion, attempting to pervert justice, abuse of authority of office, fraud, official corruption, perjury and possession of a restricted drug.

The court heard the matter would not be leaving the magistrates court system "any time soon”.

Similarly, Mr Pisasale's defence team has recently received statements from prosecutors they wanted time to examine.

Former Ipswich CEO Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge were also mentioned in the court. Their cases were adjourned to July 30 in order to allow documents to be processed.

They each face charges of corruption and attempting to pervert the course of justice. -NewsRegional

