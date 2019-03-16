Pirates captain set to jump ship after finals

LASTING IMPRESSION: Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay is leaving after the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket finals.

LASTING IMPRESSION: Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay is leaving after the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket finals. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LENNOX Head Pirates captain Andrew Lindsay has revealed he is moving overseas after the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket finals.

He is off to England on an extended holiday before spending a few months in America which will see him miss a full season of local cricket.

Lindsay, 35, has led the Pirates to the minor premiership, earning a home semi-final next weekend where a win there would see them host the final on March 30-31.

He came to the club in 2013, having played Sydney first grade cricket at Manly, and has been captain at Lennox Head since 2015.

He believes the club can fill the void of his impending departure when all-rounder Toby Leeds comes back from Victoria before he returns from his time overseas.

"I'm sure someone will come along. There's a chance that Toby might be back next season - that would be ideal,” Lindsay said.

"This is the best team we've had for a few years and we can definitely win it this season if we play our best cricket.

"The Fisher brothers (Adam and Todd) have spoken about retirement and you never know where the young boys will be next year so this is a good chance.”

Lennox Head will resume its two-day game on 0-195 after bowling Murwillumbah out for 114 at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah, last week.

They are on track for the club's record opening partnership with Angus Callan 108 not-out and Lindsay 75 not-out.

The outcome of play today has no impact on them having already secured first innings points.

They will use it to give players some batting practice while nursing others back from injury.

"Tobyn (Burvill) hasn't had a bat for a while so it might be beneficial to have him hit a few balls,” Lindsay said.

"Jake Lyon is coming back from an injury. He'll need to have a bowl and Adam Fisher has been nursing a back injury.

"Ideally we'll bat for an hour then spend a couple of hours in the field.”

In other games, Casino can finish as high as second with an outright win over Alstonville at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

The team is currently 4-198 after bowling Alstonville out for 126 last weekend.

Elsewhere, Ballina could still make the finals with a win over Marist Brothers when it resumes at 2-12 chasing 165 at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Pottsville could secure fourth spot if it chases down 190 at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.