Pirate plays key role in cricket team

Lennox Head opening batsman Tranan Burvill plays a shot for the Pirates in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A MOVE up the order has helped bring out the best in Lennox Head wicket keeper-batsman Tranan Burvill in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

Burvill batted as low as 10 last season and was keen to play a more prominent role in the Pirates top-order.

New captain Adam Fisher put him at opening bat where he scored a half century against defending premiers Cudgen last month.

Burvill will return to the crease this weekend with the Pirates chasing 257 against Alstonville at Hill Park, Wollongbar.

“Tranan never really found his spot and he was usually batting a bit too far down the order,” Fisher said.

“We gave him the gloves last year and he turned into a really good wicket keeper and now he’s getting the job done with the bat.

“He’s handy and nothing seems to faze him.

“We’ve got a few young guys with plenty of ability, it’s just a matter of them believing in themselves to get to that next level.”

Opening bowler Caelan Maladay moved to Sydney to further his cricket career last month while talented teenager Oliver Cronin is out nursing a broken thumb.

The Pirates have a new-look bowling attack with a returning Adam Armistead while they also snapped up Marist Brothers fast bowler Ryan Lee last week.

Lennox Head reached the two-day final last season and Fisher believes their best cricket is still to come.

He looks forward to having Armistead, Cronin and Lee join his older brother Todd in the bowling attack in the coming weeks.

Todd Fisher has been the main strike weapon this season having already taken 21 wickets with his swing bowling.

“We don’t seem to ever get our full team on the park until after Christmas,” Adam Fisher said.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll be good enough this weekend with the form some of our guys are in at the moment.”

In other games this weekend, Lismore Workers will push on after securing first innings points against Murwillumbah.

Workers are 4-163 after bowling Murwillumbah out for 162 at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Pottsville will resume at 0-36 after bowling Tintenbar-East Ballina out for 223 at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

And Casino Cavaliers and Cudgen will play a one-dayer at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

No play was possible last weekend due to smoke from surrounding fires.