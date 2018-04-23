Pioneers win as Damen returns

Wollongbar-Alstonville five-eighth Ben Damen sets himself to kick downfield in the Pioneers' win over Casuarina in FNC rugby union on Saturday.

Wollongbar-Alstonville five-eighth Ben Damen sets himself to kick downfield in the Pioneers' win over Casuarina in FNC rugby union on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

RETURNING five-eighth Ben Damen helped Wollongbar-Alstonville to a 24-19 win over Casuarina in Far North Coast rugby union at Lyle Park, Wollongar, on Saturday.

It was the 30-year-old's first game back since a season-ending knee injury at the same ground last May.

"I wanted to give it a few extra weeks but I'm happy to get that game out of the way now,” Damen said.

"I did three months of rehab before surgery last year and there were definitely a few nerves there.”

Winger James Vidler scored a double to give the Pioneers a 17-5 lead in the second half.

Casuarina scored next then centre George Toomey gave Wollongbar-Alstonville a 24-12 buffer before another late try to the visitors.

"We lacked cohesion but Casaurina have improved and their defence was pretty strong,” Damen said.

"If we can just keep winning these games I think we'll set ourselves up for a strong second half of the season.”

It was a timely return for Damen and he could be a late inclusion in the Far North Coast team for the NSW Country Championships at Warren this weekend.

He was the NSW Country five-eighth before his injury and also missed an overseas tour of Argentina in the off-season.

"It was my first major injury and I missed a lot of things because of it,” Damen said.

"We (Wollongbar-Alstonville) won another grand final and I missed an overseas tour.

"Mentally it was tough but all the hard work is worth it now I'm back.”

In other games:

Bangalow had its fourth straight win with a 25-7 result against Lismore City at Lismore Rugby Park.

Byron Bay battled to a hard-fought 25-19 win over the Casino Bulls at Albert Park, Casino.

Lennox Head thumped Southern Cross University 41-0 at Maurie Ryan Field, East Lismore.