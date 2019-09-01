Pioneers way too strong in semi-final

BIG WIN: Wollongbar-Alstonville fullback Sam Kerry scored two tries in the Far North Coast rugby union major semi-final against Ballina on Saturday.

BIG WIN: Wollongbar-Alstonville fullback Sam Kerry scored two tries in the Far North Coast rugby union major semi-final against Ballina on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville is one win away from a sixth straight prem-iership after a 55-14 demolition of Ballina in the Far North Coast rugby union major semi-final.

The Pioneers piled on the points towards the end of the first half to take a 24-0 lead into the break at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, on Saturday.

It was as good as over five minutes after half-time when fullback Sam Kerry scored his second try then another long-range effort resulted in flanker Justyn Keir crossing.

The Pioneers skipped ahead to a 45-0 lead when they pushed the Ballina scrum over the tryline.

Winger Josh Damen tore the Ballina backline apart and the cue was officially in the rack when Kerry kicked a penalty goal to make it 55-0 with 20 minutes still to play.

"I didn't see that scoreline coming but I knew we were prepared and ready to go,” Pioneers coach Paul Jeffery said.

"Realistically, I don't think Ballina had the fitness and we were able to get them out wide.

"They are a very big side and we knew we had to put the nail in the coffin straight after half-time.

"Once our guys get a bit of a sniff they want to play footy and that resulted in a number of tries.”

Earlier, it looked like it was going to be a tough game with the only points in the first 15 minutes coming from a penalty goal to the home side.

Ballina halfback Beau Clarke nailed a couple of long-range kicks which put the Seahorses in attacking range.

They missed one penalty goal and elected not to take another before brothers Ben and Josh Damen scored tries for the Pioneers to lead 17-0.

Ballina was denied a try from a forward pass minutes later while a try to Kerry just before half-time was a crucial blow.

They had to wait until the final 10 minutes when brothers Tupou and Stan Lolohea scored tries.

The Pioneers had already taken off some of their better players by then while the likes of No 8 Hamish Mould continued to be a handful.

"Hamish had his best game in a long time today; he was fresh and ready for this one,” Jeffery said.

"We knew Ballina would give us everything they had in the first 20 minutes and we just had to weather the storm.

"I still think it was a pretty tough game physically even though the scoreline doesn't reflect it.”

FNC RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

Major semi-finals on Saturday:

First grade: Wollongbar-Alstonville 55 (Sam Kerry 2, Josh Damen, Ben Damen, Justyn Keir, Hamish Mould, James Vidler tries; Sam Kerry 7 conversions, 2 penalty goals) d Ballina 14 (Tupou Lolohea, Stan Lolohea tries; Tom Watson 2 conversions). Half-time: 24-0.

Reserve grade: Mullumbimby 17 (Troy McArthur, Luke Caldwell tries; Andrew Jordan-Brown 2 conversions; Byron Flynn penalty goal) d Wollongbar-Alstonville 5 (Andrew Ross try). Half-time: 7-5.

Women's sevens: Wollongbar-Alstonville 19 (Molly Hughes, Shana Povey-Hyatt, Gemma Hills tries; Shana Povey-Hyatt 2 conversions) d Ballina 12 (Kerene Bienke, Katrina Anderson tries; Melissa Watson conversion). Half-time: Ballina 12-7.

President's Cup: Evans River 20 (Ryan Duncan 2, Connor Thorley tries; Michael Miskle conversion, penalty goal) d Yamba 15 (Mitch McLennan, Jordan Binge, Robbie Hill tries). Half-time: Evans River 10-0.

Preliminary finals at Crozier Field, Lismore, this Saturday:

First grade at 3.15pm: Ballina v Casuarina Beach

Reserve grade at 1.50pm: Wollongbar-Alstonville v Ballina

Women's sevens at 1.20pm: Ballina v Yamba

President's Cup at 12 noon: Yamba v Iluka