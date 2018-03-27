Pioneers set for premiers challenge

Wollongbar-Alstonville second-rower Matt Scott on the run for the Pioneers last season. They play St Albert's College Armidale in Tenterfield on Saturday.

Wollongbar-Alstonville second-rower Matt Scott on the run for the Pioneers last season. They play St Albert's College Armidale in Tenterfield on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

DEFENDING rugby union premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville return to the field for the first time this season in the Premiers Champion's Challenge at Federation Park, Tenterfield on Saturday.

The Pioneers take on St Albert's College Armidale who won the grand final in the New England competition for the second straight year last season.

It is a new concept which will help the Tenterfield club who are coming into the Far North Coast President's Cup third grade competition.

New Wollongbar-Alstonville coach Ern Sandral is excited that his club has embraced the idea and will be turning out in numbers this weekend.

"A big thing is that we're going away together as a club and we'll have somewhere in the vicinity of 60 players and supporters there,” Sandral said.

"I think it's created a bit of excitement and energy between the players before the season starts.

"There will be three clubs involved in five games of rugby and that doesn't happen as much anymore.

"We've lost a few players from last season but no doubt we'll pick up a few more in the coming weeks while others will be trying to impress here.”

Sandral has big shoes to fill with the Pioneers coming off the back of four straight premiership wins under coach John Jenkins.

He has coached lower grades at the club and has also had a presence in the junior rugby ranks.

"I've spent a lot of time coaching juniors and this was a good time to come in now that my kids have finished school,” Sandral said.

Tenterfield Rugby Coach Phil Jones said it will be great day to celebrate the return of rugby to Tenterfield.

They play St Alberts College at 12.30pm with the main game kicking off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, FNC rugby union starts this weekend with South Cross University hosting Byron Bay at Maurie Ryan, Oval, Lismore.

Lismore City will start its 50th year with a home game against Lennox Head at Lismore Rugby Park.

Casino takes on Bangalow at Albert Park, Casino while the game between Ballina and Casuarina has been postponed until July.