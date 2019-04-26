Pioneers ready to test themselves

ON THE MOVE: Justyn Keir will play flanker when he returns for Wollongbar-Alstonville in FNC rugby union today.

ON THE MOVE: Justyn Keir will play flanker when he returns for Wollongbar-Alstonville in FNC rugby union today. Vicki Kerry

A RETURNING Justyn Keir will play a new position at flanker when Wollongbar-Alstonville takes on Casino in Far North Coast rugby union at Albert Park, Casino, tomorrow.

Keir, last played in the 2017 grand final win over Ballina and has been part of most of the Pioneers recent premiership wins at halfback.

Coach Paul Jeffery has the luxury of resting flanker Hamish Mould this week and also has a log-jam of players vying for a spot in the centres.

"He (Keir) actually wanted to play centre but we're pretty stacked there as is,” Jeffery said.

"Putting him at flanker is a chance for us to test our depth and he wants to challenge himself in another position.

"We're putting ourselves under a bit of pressure playing blokes in foreign positions but there is a chance they could end up staying there.”

"It's a good position to be in as a coach, we have plenty of numbers and I'll have a few hard decisions to make as the season goes on.”

Keir would slot straight back into halfback if anything happens to Louis Hollman and he can also play five-eighth when Ben Damen is away on representative duty.

Centre might have been a bit beyond him but Jeffery is excited to see how he goes in the forwards.

"His personality suits open side flanker and he has the attitude and toughness to back it up,” he said.

"I've been watching him at training and he loves contact and is one of our more aggressive guys.”

The Pioneers are aiming for a sixth straight premiership this season with Jeffery coming on board for the first time.

He was an assistant coach at NSW Country level last year and last coached at Byron Bay.

"I've come into a good team and it was the quality of players here that made me take it as a challenge,” Jeffery said.

"They keep me on my toes as a coach and I want to make sure I'm doing everything I can to stay on top of the game.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games, local derbies will be a highlight of the round with Lennox Head hosting Ballina at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

The Trojans have won three straight games to start the season while Ballina have moved five-eighth Grant Knight into the centres.

New halfback Rowan Ozols takes on the captaincy when Bangalow plays Byron Bay at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

Elsewhere, Southern Cross University plays Casuarina at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore, and Grafton hosts Lismore.

Southern Cross University: 1. Jacob Creagh, 2. Pat Kelly, 3. Mitchell Bird, 4. Riley Spencer, 5. Brad Sneath, 6. Ben Prozinski, 7. Kirk Taylor-Brown, 8. Matt Murray, 9. Matt McMullen, 10. Will Hawkins, 11. Tom Armstrong, 12. Matt Anderson (c), 13. Murray Wade, 14. Josh Wilson, 15. Michael McMullen. Coach: Harry Witt

V

Casuarina Beach: 1. Bruce Somerville, 2. Dan Heritage (c), 3. Rob Beacroft, 4. Elisio Tagidrau, 5. Chris Dowling, 6. Chris Luxton (c), 7. Henry Bradford, 8. Mitch Planten, 9. Webb Lillis, 10. Vitori Buatava, 11. Josh Harman, 12. Michael Coates, 13. Rian Olivier, 14. Seb Lamilla, 15. Richard White. Coach: Mick Hall

Referee: Peter Campbell

Lennox Head: 1. Angus Langfield, 2. John Young, 3. Jacob Carter, 4. Callum Jones, 5. MacKenzie Winchester, 6. Sam Dwyer, 7. Jack Tyndall, 8. Hayden Blair (c), 9. Abe Goldsmith, 10. Callum S Jones, 11. Jackson Gardnir, 12. Sean Watkins, 13. Kyle Wilson, 14. Cooper Wilson, 15. Sam Fitzgerald. Coach: Paul Fish

V

Ballina: 1. Isaac Pratten, 2. Siaosi Ofalanga, 3. Callum Turner, 4. Eddy Ragamate, 5. Marcus Lees, 6. Jakob O'Connor, 7. Luke Kliese, 8. Brad Brown (c), 9. Nick Watson, 10. Beau Clarke, 11. Terry Ferguson, 12. Grant Knight, 13. Romulo Leweniqila, 14. Luke Simpson, 15. Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey

Referee: Graham Cook

Casino: 1. Craig Connolly, 2. Ben Collison, 3. Scott Kenny, 4. Brock Armstrong, 5. Nathan Davy, 6. Carl Tahatu, 7. Elliott Birmingham, , 8. Marcus Cusack, 9. Stephen Murchie (c), 10. Nick Armstrong, 11. Nick Benn, 12. Sililo Stavenow, 13. Jake Roberts, 14. Kevin Birney, 15. Harrison Cusack. Coach: Doug Murray

V

Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Matt Wright, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Benji Tiatia, 4. Matt Scott, 5. Josh Galbraith, 6. Austin Markwort, 7. Justyn Keir, 8. Nick Pennisi, 9. Louis Hollman, 10. Ben Damen (c), 11. Josh Damen, 12. Daniel Damen, 13. Rory Collings, 14. James Vidler, 15. Sam Kerry. Coach: Paul Jeffery

Referee: Peter Brown

Grafton: 1. Jordan Walker, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Declan Collie, 5. AJ Thompson, 6. Billy Whalan, 7. Tom Tanner, 8. Ed McGrath, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Adam Smidt, 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Dwayne Duke, 13. Jake Harris, 14. Luke Worthing, 15. Kyle Hancock (c). Coach: Craig Howe

V

Lismore: 1. Jathan Von Bratt, 2. Cody Johnston, 3. Marcus Ellison, 4. Ben Carroll, 5. Jed Lisetto, 6. Tyler Coveney, 7. Brenden Williams (c), 8. Dylan Tulk, 9. William Fairweather, 10. James Grubb11. Toby Wongkruth, 12. James Whitby, 13. Sam Johnston 14. Jake Lennon, 15. Andrew Sky. Coach: Ray Taylor

Referee: Dylan Harris

Bangalow: 1. Nick Jones, 2. Lachlan Baynham, 3. Neil Moran, 4. Rob Wightman, 5. Angus Dickson, 6. John Turagabeci, 7. Josh Johns, 8. Dave Johnson, 9. Rowan Ozols (c), 10. Tim Cohen, 11. Jack Bensley, 12. Aniri Whewell, 13. Kye Spence, 14. Alex Wadsworth, 15. Adam Bryant. Coach: Tim Cohen

V

Byron Bay: 1. Jordan Elliott, 2. Dan Morgan, 3. James Starkey, 4. Ed Randall, 5. Will Aisake, 6. Ben Wood, 7. Craig Wallace (c), 8. Cooper Lau, 9. Tom Brooks, 10. Pete Gillespie, 11. Kristians Avotins, 12. Wal Andrews, 13. Romey Vassell, 14. Owain Roberts, 15. Jascha Saeck. Coach: Jeff Watt

Referee: Will Palmer