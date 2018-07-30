Pioneers put on a rugby clinic

NICE STEP: Wollongbar-Alstonville flanker Nick Pennisi on the run against Ballina at Quays Reserve, Ballina, on Saturday.

NICE STEP: Wollongbar-Alstonville flanker Nick Pennisi on the run against Ballina at Quays Reserve, Ballina, on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

A CLINICAL Wollongbar-Alstonville are now competition leaders after an impressive 37-19 win over Ballina in Far North Coast rugby union at Quays Reserve, Ballina.

The defending premiers have been hot on the heels of Ballina since the Seahorses beat them in the third round and are in the box seat for a home semi-final after winning the top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

The Pioneers skipped ahead to 29-12 in the second half and dominated possession with the kicking game of five-eighth Ben Damen pinning Ballina in their own territory.

Fullback Sam Kerry was sensational in his positional play and helped pave the way for flanker Nick Pennisi to find a hole out wide on his way to the tryline and a 34-12 lead.

The Seahorses were out of steam by the time they got into attacking range with winger Joel Noble scoring a try in the corner before a final penalty goal to Kerry.

"The focus was to come out and score first in the second half; we did that and then finished it off with some great defence on our tryline,” Wollongbar-Alstonville coach Ern Sandral said.

"The highlight for us is that we played the 80 minutes and we were able to rebound whenever we got put under pressure.

"We controlled possession and Ben Damen kept turning them around with his exceptional kicking game.

"We don't have the big bodies in the forwards but we have mobility, and guys like Austin Markwort and Brendan Whitney stood up against a more experienced pack.”

Ballina looked better early and took a 7-0 lead when winger Terry Ferguson converted his own try in the corner.

Pioneers halfback Louis Hollman sliced his way through some average defence for a try minutes later before Damen put winger Connor Storck over to take a 14-7 lead.

Flanker Hamish Mould scored another converted try before Ballina fullback Tom Watson found space out wide to score a try and narrow the margin to 21-12 just before the break.

Ballina second-rower Ryan O'Connor produced another strong performance while front-rower Sam Pearce returned from a knee injury.

The Seahorses will bounce back in coming weeks with injured captain Andrew Burke playing his first game off the bench.

"They came at us really hard and this game was a bit of a flip from the first round in that we had the possession in the second half and ran away with it from there,” Sandral said.

In other games:

Byron Bay centre Harvey Bell bagged five tries for the second time this season in a 84-7 win over Lismore at the Byron Recreation Ground.

Lennox Head ran away with a 40-7 win over Casuarina Beach at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Bangalow beat an improved Southern Cross University 38-14 at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

FNC RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

Wollongbar-Alstonville 37 (Bill Johnston, Nick Pennisi, Hamish Mould, Louis Hollman, Connor Storck tries; Sam Kerry 3 conversions, 2 penalty goals) d Ballina 19 (Terry Ferguson, Joel Noble, Tom Watson tries; Terry Ferguson 2 conversions). Half-time: 21-12.

Byron Bay 84 (Harvey Bell 5, James Oakley 2, Enzo Romagnoli 2, Dru Baggaley 2, Craig Wallace, Jordan Foster, Luke Philip tries; Joel Stocks 7 conversions) d Lismore 7 (Tyler Coveney try; Terry Cameron conversion). Half-time: 29-7.

Lennox Head 40 (Hayden Blair 2, Luke Mounic, Harry Bungate, Hugo Marks, Jacob Creagh tries; Hugo Marks 5 conversions) d Casuarina Beach 7 (Jack Pick try; Vitori Buatava conversion). Half-time: 19-7.

Bangalow 38 (Vincent Young 3, Tom Slater, John Turagabeci, Ben Farrow tries; Tom Slater 4 conversions) d Southern Cross University 14 (Matt McMullen, Jake Henry tries; Jack Quigley 2 conversions). Half-time: Bangalow 19-14.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 61, Ballina 60, Lennox Head 53, Byron Bay 49, Bangalow 35, Casuarina Beach 20, Casino 15, Lismore 12, SCU 1.

Reserve grade: Byron Bay 28 d Lismore 5, Mullumbimby 64 d Bangalow 12, Ballina 59 d Wollongbar 19, Lennox Head 48 d Casuarina Beach 17.

President's Cup: Tenterfield 36 d Murwillumbah 17, Kyogle 30 d Iluka 0, Yamba 22 d Evans River 10.

Round 16 this Saturday: Wollongbar-Alstonville v Southern Cross University (and Mullumbimby), Lismore v Casuarina Beach, Casino v Ballina, Bangalow v Byron Bay. Bye: Lennox Head.

President's Cup (Round 13): Murwillumbah v Evans River, Yamba v Kyogle, Iluka v Tenterfield.