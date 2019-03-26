Pioneers look primed to win six straight

NEW SEASON: Lennox Head captain Brad Lees burns Ballina centre Joel Staude for pace in FNC rugby union last year. The 2019 season starts Saturday.

NEW SEASON: Lennox Head captain Brad Lees burns Ballina centre Joel Staude for pace in FNC rugby union last year. The 2019 season starts Saturday. John Bungate

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville will be out to claim a sixth straight premiership in a new 10-team competition in Far North Coast rugby union this season.

The Pioneers will go into the season heavy favourites and have a new coach in Paul Jeffery who returns to the competition after a year on the sidelines.

They will also have former Queensland Reds and Australian sevens player Alex Gibbon at their disposal, along with a returning Josh Damen.

It all starts Saturday when they host Ballina in the annual Dane Cupitt Shield in the first round of the competition at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

The Seahorses should be primed with centre Anthony Lolohea returning and five-eighth Beau Clarke and fullback Tom Watson coming off their first season in the top grade.

Ballina has also retained second-rower Ryan Hamilton, flanker Brad Brown and front-rower Callam Turner.

Elsewhere, it looks like it will be a rebuilding year for Lennox Head after the Trojans made the grand final last season.

Centre Zac Beecher has gone back to rugby league at Ballina and coach Jason McCombie has moved on.

Assistant coach Rob Fish has moved into the top job.

Centre Brad Lees, five-eighth Hugo Marks and second-rower Hayden Blair will be ones to watch.

Lennox Head starts its season at home against the Casino Bulls.

Byron Bay should be in the mix for finals again.

Bangalow has named halfback Tim Cohen as its new coach.

Bangalow started well last year before injuries derailed them in the second half of the season.

Byron Bay will be coached by Jeff Watt for a second straight year and will aim for a fifth straight season in the semi-finals.

Both teams have lost players but are expected to pick up recruits in the coming weeks.

Byron will host Lismore at Byron Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Casuarina could be the big improvers based on preseason form.

Grafton are re-entering the competition for the first time since 2015.

The Redmen should add depth having won the minor premiership before going down in the preliminary final of the Mid North Coast competition last year.

Casuarina hosts Grafton in its first game this weekend.

Casino will be coached again by Doug Murray and should continue to build after pushing some of the top teams last year.

Meanwhile, SCU and Lismore City will look to improve after a forgettable 2018.

City will rely on youth having blooded some of its teenagers already, while new SCU coach Harry Witt has been busy with an off-season recruitment drive at the Rats.

SCU is at home to Bangalow at Maurie Ryan Oval, Saturday.

Games kick off at 3.15pm.