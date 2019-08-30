Pioneers forwards back in the pack

RIGHT: Wollongbar-Alstonville Lloyd Morgan on the run against Casino in FNC rugby.

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville front-rower Lloyd Morgan will return to the starting side for the Pioneers in the Far North Coast rugby union major semi-final against Ballina tomorrow.

Morgan and No8 Hamish Mould have missed more games than they've played this season but coach Paul Jeffery is confident they will be up for it.

"Lloyd has trained well and he adds another point of difference for us,” Jeffery said.

"He is a very handy addition to the tight five and can potentially play flanker, No8 or second row if we need him too.

"Hamish is just a naturally fit kid and he's already played in a lot of big games.

"He'll be able to handle this and I'd expect a pretty big game from him.

"We have a large home supporter base and to be able to play in three grades this weekend is exciting for everyone.”

A win today would put the Pioneers into an eighth straight grand final and the chance to win six straight.

They have lost only one game this season against Casuarina and are still strong favourites to win the premiership.

Five-eighth Ben Damen and centre Alex Gibbon are NSW Country representatives while most of the backline has played at a higher level.

Jeffery said the whole club had intensified training in recent weeks to prepare for the bigger games.

"We've ramped up the physicality and there has been a lot of contact and collisions at training,” he said.

"Ballina didn't finish second by winning a raffle, they're a big side and can dominate if we lose the arm-wrestle.”

In other games, the Pioneers will take on Mullumbimby in the reserve grade at 1.50pm and their women's team plays Ballina at 1.20pm.

Evans Head tackles Yamba in the President's Cup at noon.