Pioneers backline is the best in the business

AIR TIME: Wollongbar-Alstonville winger Dan Damen goes to the air during a competition game in FNC rugby. The Pioneers have a classy backline this season. Vicki Kerry

Louis Hollman

(halfback)

Played rugby for Randwick in Sydney and had a stint in Spain before landing at the Pioneers in 2016.

Hollman has plenty of skill and can slice through a gap if there is any space at the breakdown. His support play and passing is usually spot on.

Ben Damen (five-eighth)

The current NSW Country Cockatoos five-eighth and widely regarded as the best player in the competition.

He played Queensland Premier Rugby for Wests and has also captained the Cockatoos.

Josh Damen (wing)

Played some rugby league games for Papua New Guinea and was also part of the Ipswich Jets and Souths Logan in the Queensland Cup.

He was also part of the Australian Universities team and is one of the most skilful and naturally gifted athletes in the FNC competition.

Alex Gibbon (centre)

Former Australian rugby sevens regular and played a handful of Super Rugby games for the Queensland Reds.

He has spent most of his time playing Shute Shield for Southern Districts in Sydney before returning last season.

Daniel Damen (centre)

The youngest of the Damen brothers was a state representative as a teenager and NSW junior player of the year award winner.

A big body and hard ball-runner that still has plenty of skill.

James Vidler (wing)

He has won multiple premierships with the Pioneers and is usually in the mix for top try-scorer in the competition.

Vidler has also had success at club rugby in England and has freakish try-scoring ability.

Sam Kerry (fullback)

A NSW Country under-20s representative and only injury held him back from making the top squad this season.

He can blow a game open with his speed and skill from the back and is one of the best goal kickers in the competition.