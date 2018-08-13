Pioneers are right on track

Byron Bay flanker Craig Wallace wrapped up by the Wollongbar-Alstonville defence in FNC rugby on Saturday.

Byron Bay flanker Craig Wallace wrapped up by the Wollongbar-Alstonville defence in FNC rugby on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville secured the minor premiership and a home semi-final with a convincing 46-17 win over Byron Bay in Far North Coast rugby union at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, on Saturday.

Byron Bay were up for it early and grabbed a 10-5 lead when five-eighth James Bulmer scored off the back of some strong carries from the likes of second-rower Jack Cooke and No8 Michael Armstrong.

The Pioneers clicked into gear soon after with winger Connor Storck stepping around defenders to put hooker Bill Johnston over the tryline.

Storck scored a try of his own from a perfectly placed cross-field kick from five-eighth Ben Damen while flanker Hamish Mould finished with a first-half double for a 27-10 lead at the break.

The ease with which the Pioneers scored some of the tries will be a concern for Byron Bay heading into a semi-final against Lennox Head.

Front-rower Benji Tiatia scored with no one in front of him near the sideline while Mould went over untouched from the front of a lineout in a set play.

"They gave us something to think about early where they had a bit of success playing direct while we were going in a bit high,” Wollongbar-Alstonville coach Ern Sandral said.

"Once we settled down and played the way that we know we can it started coming together for us.

"We tend to fade in and out of games and that's something we need to keep working on.

"Byron didn't have the same incentive that we had and they had some players out so they'll go away having got something out of that too.”

The Pioneers extended the lead to 34-10 when second-rower Matt Scott scored just after half-time.

Former Australian sevens representative Alex Gibbon turned out for the Pioneers, having already played two games at Casino this season.

He replaced injured flanker Nick Pennisi, moving back into the forwards for the first time since his junior days at the club.

Byron Bay did a good job to contain him while the likes of No8 Austin Markwort and Mould did more of the damage.

Opposition flanker Craig Wallace scored next to reduce the margin to 34-17 before tries to Wollongbar centre Matt Nean and fullback Sam Kerry cemented the win.

A win at home in two weeks would put the Pioneers into a seventh consecutive grand final as they aim for a fifth straight premiership.

"It's recognition of the skill and effort from the boys and we're lucky to have a lot of good players in this team,” Sandral said.

"We still have a few out and others are playing a bit broken but we trust whoever we put out there.”

In other games:

Casino ran away with a 38-7 win over Southern Cross University at Maurie Ryan Oval, East Lismore.

Lennox Head proved too strong in a 48-14 result against Lismore at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Casuarina Beach claimed its biggest scalp of the season in a 27-23 win over Bangalow at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

FNC RUGBY UNION SCOREBOARD

Wollongbar-Alstonville 46 (Hamish Mould 2, Connor Storck, Bill Johnston, Matt Nean, Sam Kerry, Benji Tiatia, Matt Scott tries; Sam Kerry 3 conversions) d Byron Bay 17 (James Bulmer, Craig Wallace tries; James Bulmer 2 conversions, penalty goal). Half-time: 27-10.

Casino 38 (Elliott Birmingham 2, Scott Kenny, Harrison Cusack, Saimoni Rokowaqa, Shalandra Birney tries; Harrison Cusack 4 conversions) d Southern Cross University 7 (Jake Henry try; Will Hawkins conversions). Half-time: 19-7.

Lennox Head 48 (Daniel Alley 3, Martin McNamara 2, Brad Lees, Blake Miles, Curtis Miles tries; Martin McNamara 3, Sam Fitzgerald conversions) d Lismore 14 (Penalty try; Gavin Tulk try; Andrew Sky conversion). Half-time: 33-7.

Casuarina Beach 27 (Jay Younger 2, Webb Lillis, Robert Beacroft tries; Vitori Buatava 2 conversions, penalty goal) d Bangalow 23

(Sam Rawsthorne, Robbie Collinson, Vincent Young tries; Tom Slater conversion, 2 penalty goal). Half-time: 10-all.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 71, Ballina 65, Lennox 58, Byron Bay 50, Bangalow 40, Casuarina 29, Casino 20, Lismore 13, SCU 1.

Reserve grade: Casuarina Beach 20 d Bangalow 5, Mullumbimby 38

d Casino 0, Wollongbar 40 d Byron Bay 10, Lennox Head 38 d Lismore 0.

President's Cup: Iluka 41 d Murwillumbah 7, Yamba 20 d Tenterfield 0, Evans River 29 d Kyogle 0.