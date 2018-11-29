Pioneer power on with new coach

Wollongbar-Alstonville players congratulate each other after a try in the Far North Coast rugby union grand final against Lennox Head at Crozier Field in Lismore.

Vicki Kerry

AMBITIOUS coach Paul Jeffery will return to Far North Coast rugby union, taking the reins of defending champions and old foe Wollongbar-Alstonville next season.

He comes to the club having coached against them in grand finals in 2015 and 2016 when he was at the helm of Byron Bay.

The Pioneers are at the peak of their powers and have shown no signs of slowing down after winning five straight premierships this season.

Jeffery has had success at most clubs he has been on the FNC including three premierships and one as an assistant coach at Lennox Head between 2009 and 2012.

He was also assistant coach the following season when Lismore won the premiership before finishing up at Byron Bay last year.

The Pioneers backline could be even more potent next season with Jeffery having been an assistant in charge of attack at the NSW Country Cockatoos this season.

"We've set a benchmark for ourselves and we need to keep evolving to stay ahead of the other clubs in the zone,” Wollongbar-Alstonville vice-president Ian Johnson said. "Paul comes in with the credentials and there was plenty of interest from both sides before we made our decision.

"We have a few players coming to the end of their careers and I'm sure it was appealing for him (Jeffery) to coach guys like Ben Damen who he's had at rep level.”

Jeffery is also bringing in staff he has worked with in the past with Neil Chapman assistant coach, Tony Pennissi manager and Greg Condon as a medical advisor.

The club has had different coaches and players come into the team since they broke an 18-year premiership drought in 2014 under John Jenkins.

He coached them to another two grand final wins with current hooker Bill Johnston captain-coach in 2015 while Ern Sandral got one in his first year this season.

Sandral will still be involved at the club in a newly formed position in charge of recruitment retention and coaching.

"Ern's working conditions have changed and he didn't reapply for the position,” Johnson said. "He still wanted to be involved in the club and he'll have a lot more to do with the juniors and helping its coaches.”

The FNC competition is likely to include 10 teams in first grade next season with Grafton coming back from the Mid North Coast competition.