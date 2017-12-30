Pioneer plays part in Disputed Plains lawsuit

WHEN North Lismore resident James Griffiths died on July 31, 1895 there was no great fanfare and not many attended his funeral.

However, nearly 50 years earlier as a young man in his mid-twenties Mr Griffiths played an important role in one of the largest law suits of the area.

Born in Wales 78 years earlier, he settled on the Northern Rivers after walking across from the Clarence in 1842 with a few others.

He travelled across areas of New South Wales where he was in Bathurst with the surveyors when the town was laid out and also with W. Darke when he surveyed Grafton.

He married in 1845, having celebrated his golden wedding anniversary the March before he died.

It was in 1847 that he appeared in court as a witness to the dispute over land between Shaw and Leycester of Tunstall Station and Ward Stephens of Runnymede.

What eventually came to be known as the Disputed Plains lawsuit started when Mr Stephens allowed sheep to run on land Messrs Shaw and Leycester claimed belonged to them.

The problem was also that cattle will not graze or thrive on land used by sheep.

The case was tried by Judge Dickenson and a jury of four.

Mr Griffths' role in the case was as a witness.

He testified that in September, 1843 he took 300 head of Mr Leycester's cattle to the plain and fed and camped them there.

After many witnesses from both sides, the jury eventually found Mr Stephens not guilty of any wilful trespassing.

This was because Shaw and Leycester had not proved to the jury they were in possession of the land at the time of the alleged trespass.

Shaw eventually sold his holding and the dispute continued between Stephens and Leycester.

For his part Mr Griffiths continued on with his life and when he finally passed away, according to the Northern Star of the day, he was buried at the little cemetery near where he lived for so long.

References