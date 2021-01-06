Pinnacle Estate not all it is cracked up to be

Residents feel their rates will be papering over the cracks at Pinnacle Estate as they raise questions about stage two of the Goonellabah development.

After just seven months, residents in stage one of the housing development are concerned by cracked pavement and believe the stormwater installation will be a haven for mosquitoes.

Resident John Goulding said some of the stormwater drains being set wrong and the concrete being placed on unpacked ground was “inferior” workmanship.

“It’s the cracked footpath, it’s the backed-up stormwater built up … it can’t escape, it’s a health hazard through mosquitoes,” Mr Goulding said.

“There was a section of the footpath where it meets the driveway, it was 15mm lower than the driveway it had just sunk because it wasn’t on compacted ground and they (the council) said trucks were running over it … which didn’t happen.”

Lismore City Council has taken over the asset of the footpaths and as a result, the cost to fix the footpaths will fall upon ratepayers.

“In relation to the matter raised about the footpath in Canary Drive, this was in perfect condition when inspected by council at the final asset inspection, but has since been damaged due to post subdivision construction works.

“Council will undertake repairs to this section of footpath as part of its works program,” the council said in a statement.

Damaged footpaths in the Pinnacle development.

Mr Goulding, a former builder, said it irked him that ratepayers would have to foot the bill if repairs were needed.

“The council told me that ratepayers are going to foot the bill because council has taken over the asset … if you go and do an inferior job why should we as ratepayers’ foot the bill?”

“The developer or the contractor should pay the bill because it is inferior work, that’s my argument.”

Council said that other issues raised by Mr Goulding and residents will be addressed before Council signs off on the development.

“Council staff investigated the matters raised within the letter with the exception of one, which relates to electrical infrastructure and would need to be raised with Essential Energy.”

“Council recently met with the contractor on site to inspect progress on the development.

“Work is still taking place within the subdivision and there are several issues that the contractor will need to address before the asset is approved and becomes the property of council.”