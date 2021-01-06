Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Resident John Goulding has raised concerns about the Pinnacle development in Goonellabah.
Resident John Goulding has raised concerns about the Pinnacle development in Goonellabah.
News

Pinnacle Estate not all it is cracked up to be

Adam Daunt
6th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents feel their rates will be papering over the cracks at Pinnacle Estate as they raise questions about stage two of the Goonellabah development.

After just seven months, residents in stage one of the housing development are concerned by cracked pavement and believe the stormwater installation will be a haven for mosquitoes.

Resident John Goulding said some of the stormwater drains being set wrong and the concrete being placed on unpacked ground was “inferior” workmanship.

“It’s the cracked footpath, it’s the backed-up stormwater built up … it can’t escape, it’s a health hazard through mosquitoes,” Mr Goulding said.

“There was a section of the footpath where it meets the driveway, it was 15mm lower than the driveway it had just sunk because it wasn’t on compacted ground and they (the council) said trucks were running over it … which didn’t happen.”

Lismore City Council has taken over the asset of the footpaths and as a result, the cost to fix the footpaths will fall upon ratepayers.

“In relation to the matter raised about the footpath in Canary Drive, this was in perfect condition when inspected by council at the final asset inspection, but has since been damaged due to post subdivision construction works.

“Council will undertake repairs to this section of footpath as part of its works program,” the council said in a statement.

Damaged footpaths in the Pinnacle development.
Damaged footpaths in the Pinnacle development.

Mr Goulding, a former builder, said it irked him that ratepayers would have to foot the bill if repairs were needed.

“The council told me that ratepayers are going to foot the bill because council has taken over the asset … if you go and do an inferior job why should we as ratepayers’ foot the bill?”

“The developer or the contractor should pay the bill because it is inferior work, that’s my argument.”

Council said that other issues raised by Mr Goulding and residents will be addressed before Council signs off on the development.

“Council staff investigated the matters raised within the letter with the exception of one, which relates to electrical infrastructure and would need to be raised with Essential Energy.”

“Council recently met with the contractor on site to inspect progress on the development.

“Work is still taking place within the subdivision and there are several issues that the contractor will need to address before the asset is approved and becomes the property of council.”

goonellabah lismore lismore city council lismore council norhtern rivers property northern rivers community northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big change to BOM's severe thunderstorm warning

        Premium Content Big change to BOM's severe thunderstorm warning

        News BOM meteorologist says heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas across the Northern Rivers.

        REVEALED: How much Bluesfest has to pay back to stallholders

        Premium Content REVEALED: How much Bluesfest has to pay back to stallholders

        Business A group of 11 businesses had taken the festival before a tribunal

        Dramatic change in the number of flights into Ballina

        Premium Content Dramatic change in the number of flights into Ballina

        News Technical glitch online is being investigated

        New COVID cases: Lismore locals in hotel quarantine

        Premium Content New COVID cases: Lismore locals in hotel quarantine

        Health Health district says it's "vital" to keep up high levels of testing