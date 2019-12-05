Pink flavour adds colour to cancer fundraiser

CHARITY EVENT: Jenny Dowell throwing the first pitch in the game between Workers Wild Turkeys and Woodburn Wonders

FAR North Coast Softball has raised money from its first annual Strike out Cancer charity round.

The round was a huge success over the weekend with all teams taking part by decorating their dugout and dressing up in pink.

They were able to raise more than $1200 for Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Friday night saw FNC Softball Assocaition ‘Strike out cancer’ round start with the juniors having a ball on and off the field with face painting, water balloons and prizes.

Before the mixed games started, the fields were alive with the colour pink when Workers Flamingos took on Goonellabah and Workers Isotopes faced up against Casino.

Both games were hotly contested, with Isotopes holding Casino to a draw and Goonellabah nudging out Flamingos 24-20.

All seven games on Saturday saw a breast cancer survivor throw the first pitch of each game. FNC Softball would like to thank those lovely ladies for coming down and helping raise breast cancer awareness.

They were Sue Sheaffe, Jenny Perkins, Jackie Scutt, Jenny Eckersley, Rosemary Osborne, Sharon Deku and Jenny Dowell.

As always, there were a lot of close games coming down to the wire, as the season starts to ramp up before the holiday break.

In Division 3 Rous Rascals are starting to find their groove with another win over the weekend beating Ballina Makos in a close game 8-6.

Rous Rogues not only dazzled with their outfits but also with their softball skills when they took on best dressed team for the day Workers Mighty Ducks outclassing them 16-7.

Division 2 saw a close game between Dodgers Demons and Casino.

Casino looked to have the game in the bag before Dodgers hit out with the bat, winning the game by one run.

Woodburn Wonders were too strong for Workers Wild Turkeys in their game with Turkeys making a lot of errors in the field, Wonders took the advantage and ran out winners 10-7.

The other Division 2 game between Byron Bay and Goonellabah featured homeruns and double plays by both teams.

Byron Bay won 16-4.

Rous Warriors and Ballina have had nailbiting games this season.

This time Warriors ran out with an 11-5 win.

Not to be outdone by the first game, Rous Rangers and Motley Crew battled it out from end to end.

Motley Crew finished with a 9-4 win.