Pink, Carey Hart share cute family photo

PINK'S husband Carey Hart has shared an adorable photo of the couple's two young children enjoying a day at the beach in Byron Bay.

The picture shows the proud parents' 18-month-old son Jameson waving as he stands on the beach wearing a black shark T-shirt and blue hat.

A black spot has been added to the image to cover his naked bottom half.

Big sister Willow sports a beaming smile and a pink and blue one-piece swimsuit in the image as she leans in towards her little brother.

Jameson and Willow, Pink and Carey Hart's children, on the beach in Byron Bay. Picture from @hartluck Instagram

The image was uploaded to Hart's Instagram page with the caption: "These two. #FrankAndBeans #BigSis"

Pink and her family arrived in Byron Bay on Sunday for some R and R ahead of the US pop superstar's concerts in Sydney next week.

The So What and What About Us singer, who opened the 35-show Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour in Perth on July 3, flew into Ballina Airport from Melbourne on Sunday.

She's expected to stay in Byron until her tour resumes with seven performances at Qudos

Pink at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on July 16, 2018. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, from August 3 to 12.

Pink, 38, has received rave reviews for the extravaganza, which rolls into Queensland for six performances at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre from August 14 to August 21 before encores in Sydney (August 25/26) and Melbourne (August 28/29).

Fans are cautioned to buy tickets only from official outlets and avoid sites such as Viagogo.