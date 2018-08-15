Menu
GO FOR FRUIT: Sarah Loveday and Sam Hinds of Australis Pizza show off a pineapple-laden pizza.
Offbeat

Pineapple lovers accepted at Australis

14th Aug 2018 4:14 PM

IT APPEARS the pineapple pizza war has ended at Australis Pizza in South Grafton.

A quick glance at its menu will reveal a pro-pineapple culture, with seven pizzas sporting the golden chunks including the chicken supreme and deluxe vegetarian.

"I love pineapple, but I'm probably a bit biased," owner Colleen Hinds said.

"It reminds me of summer. Besides, at least it's not as boring as simply vegetables on your pizza."

Similar sentiments were felt by her staff who all responded with a resounding "yes" when quizzed about their allegiance to the tangy topper.

"Who wouldn't like pineapple on their pizza?" one employee said.

Ms Hinds said the pineapple protest potentially emerged from a misunderstanding,

"I think people reckon it destroys the integrity of the pizza, but that's not the case at all," she said.

Pineapple lovers can enjoy the fruit in peace while dining at Australis. Ms Hinds said it wasn't among the ingredients of its most popular pizza, but that could change.

"Barbecue meat lovers has always been the favourite for our customers, but we're finding a lot of people getting pepperoni with pineapple," she said.

YOUR SAY: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

 

SHANNON LITTLE, SOUTH GRAFTON: Yes, especially compared to having capsicum on a pizza!
HELEN FULLER, SOUTH GRAFTON: Yes! It's quite refreshing on a pizza.
COREY FULLER, SOUTH GRAFTON: Definitely yes to pineapple on pizza. We usually get the works anyway.
