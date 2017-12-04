Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pinch and a punch lands spitting woman in trouble

Ballina police station.
Ballina police station. Rodney Stevens

ON SATURDAY morning at 5am a 37-year-old Lennox Head woman attended Ballina Police Station and asked for water.

Police allege after she was given two glasses of water the woman started arguing with police and refused to leave. After being ushered out of the station she threw a cup of water at a police officer, then approached the supervisor's police car and damaged it.

At 11am police saw the 37 year old walking along Missingham Bridge. She was detained so police could issue her a Field Court Attendance Notice.

The 37 year old swore at police then punched an officer to the chest with a closed fist. She was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice. When it was handed to her the 37 year old punched and pinched another officer. The woman was sprayed with capsicum spray and taken to Ballina Police Station. There she damaged the cell by spitting and coughing up phlegm.

The woman was charged with two counts of assault police and two counts of destroy property. She was released on conditional bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court in January.

Topics:  assault ballina police station northern rivers crime property damage

Lismore Northern Star
Camp in luxury for less than $30 a week

Camp in luxury for less than $30 a week

NEW camping shop in Lismore has plenty of options for the whole family, as well as solo adventurers.

Stage one of $14 million saleyards upgrade set to open

First look at what the NRLX will look like after the completion of the $14 million upgrade.

Upgrade will deliver a huge boost to the local economy

How a local woman is taking on eBay and Etsy

Owner of madeit.com.au Louise McCauley from Lennox Head is hoping Northern Rivers artists and craftspeople will join the site which is a purely Australian hand made alternative to Etsy.

Northern Rivers' creative community is an "untapped resource"

Woman threatens to kill cop's children

Police were assaulted when they went to a woman's aid.

Police tried to help a distressed woman, she punched him in the face

Local Partners