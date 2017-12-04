Pinch and a punch lands spitting woman in trouble

ON SATURDAY morning at 5am a 37-year-old Lennox Head woman attended Ballina Police Station and asked for water.

Police allege after she was given two glasses of water the woman started arguing with police and refused to leave. After being ushered out of the station she threw a cup of water at a police officer, then approached the supervisor's police car and damaged it.

At 11am police saw the 37 year old walking along Missingham Bridge. She was detained so police could issue her a Field Court Attendance Notice.

The 37 year old swore at police then punched an officer to the chest with a closed fist. She was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice. When it was handed to her the 37 year old punched and pinched another officer. The woman was sprayed with capsicum spray and taken to Ballina Police Station. There she damaged the cell by spitting and coughing up phlegm.

The woman was charged with two counts of assault police and two counts of destroy property. She was released on conditional bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court in January.