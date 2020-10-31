Pin found in strawberry from supermarket

A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a supermarket.

A woman has said she discovered a pin lodged in a strawberry from a punnet purchased at a Cairns supermarket.

Cairns shopper Josie Franks said she discovered the pin in a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mt Sheridan on Monday.

"Just a heads up to anyone that may have purchased strawberries from Mt Sheridan Coles on Monday 26th.. I found a pin in mine this morning," she said.

"Mt Sheridan has been notified."

A pin has been found inside a strawberry purchased from Coles at Mount Sheridan. Picture: Facebook.

A Facebook post alerting people attracted more than 500 comments.

A Coles spokeswoman said they would be investigating the matter with their supplier.

"Coles takes the safety of the food we sell seriously," she said.

"We have worked with our strawberry suppliers to implement additional control measures to ensure strawberries are inspected before they are sent to supermarkets."

