Queensland Ambulance crews are assessing a pilot after a helicopter crash at Gumlu.
Pilot injured in helicopter crash

by CAS GARVEY
19th Dec 2018 8:14 AM
EMERGENCY services are responding to a helicopter crash south of Townsville this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews had arrived at the scene of the crash at Perks Road, Gumlu about 6.45am and was assessing the 41-year-old male pilot.

"It was a low-level helicopter crash, the man was spraying herbicide at the time of the incident," the spokesman said.

"At this stage the male has sustained a lower leg injury, otherwise everything else is stable."

It's believed there may be up to 150 litres of chemical on-board the aircraft.

It's not believed the incident is impacting the nearby Bruce Highway.

