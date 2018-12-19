Pilot injured in helicopter crash
EMERGENCY services are responding to a helicopter crash south of Townsville this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews had arrived at the scene of the crash at Perks Road, Gumlu about 6.45am and was assessing the 41-year-old male pilot.
"It was a low-level helicopter crash, the man was spraying herbicide at the time of the incident," the spokesman said.
"At this stage the male has sustained a lower leg injury, otherwise everything else is stable."
It's believed there may be up to 150 litres of chemical on-board the aircraft.
It's not believed the incident is impacting the nearby Bruce Highway.