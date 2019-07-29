Piglets, trucks and surfing: 11 things to do this week

TRADITIONAL: Competitors of the Junior Final of the Lennox Head Longboard Classic head down to the beach in 2011.

1. Andy Griffith in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, today from 5.30pm. $12.

Author talk and book signing. Andy and Terry's treehouse now has 13 new storeys, including a tiny-horse level, a pyjama-party room, an Underpants Museum and a photo-bombing booth. Event for children from six years of age, Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

2. Writers on the Road at Lennox Head:

At Richmond-Tweed Regional Library, Mackney La, Lennox Head, today from 5pm. Free event.

This year, the Storyboard bus is full of celebrated crime writers: Michael Robotham and Jock Serong, along with author Kristina Olsson and spoken-word artist Omar Sakr. The Writers on the Road will offer an exceptional evening of literary entertainment in Lennox Head Library, free and open to the public thanks to Create NSW and the Byron Writers Festival.

3. Winterest - Music For The Soul in Wollongbar:

At Happy Mountain, Simpson Ave, Wollongbar Shopping Centre, this Thursday from 7pm. $20.

Listen to the Winterest program in Wollongbar. The program features transcendent pieces to broaden the mind and nourish the soul. Audiences will be free to move around quietly during the performance, sit or lie down and close their eyes, stretch and then be still, letting the sounds wash over them, while listening to some ancient and modern choral music.

4. Bentley Art Prize:

At Bentley Hall, Bentley, from Friday to Sunday.

The Bentley Art Prize, attracts art lovers of all ages from surrounding districts who enjoy the diversity of artwork created both locally and afar. The event has been held annually at the Bentley Public School since 1985. 'The Bentley' is a vehicle for emerging artists to showcase their talent to the wider community. All proceeds raised go toward the upkeep of the Bentley Hall. Judges for the 2019 Bentley Art Prize are Angela Parr, Michael Shapter and Peter and Meg Nielsen.

5. Piglet Cuddling Marathon in Tuntable Creek:

At the Contented Pig Inn Rescue Sanctuary, 392 Rous Rd, Tuntable Creek, this Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

There's piglets needing lots and lots of cuddles and attention. They have six piglets with different personalities, three of whom are 'total snuggles bunnies'. Take a vegan snack to share on the day and appropriate footwear (enclosed, boots are good). Children are welcome under strict supervision of their parents. Must remain respectful of the piglets and understand the big pig enclosure is 100% off limits.

6. Lennox Longboard Classic:

At Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit lennoxlongboarders.org/

August sets the stage for the Annual Lennox Longboard Classic, presented by the Lennnox Longboarders Club. Now in its 22nd year, this annual event covers ten different gendered and aged longboarding divisions. It has a reputation as a laid back, down to earth and fun weekend of longboarding competition. Presentation on Sunday at the the Lennox Hotel from 3pm.

7. NCPT Casino Truck Show in Casino:

At the Casino CBD on Saturday from 10am.

The North Coast Petroleum Casino Truck Show will feature more than 200 trucks lining the main street with chrome shined to perfection and around 40 competitions to be won.The event is a great day for trucking families and the general public to get up close to the trucks. Submerged in amongst these amazing machines you will find markets stalls, interactive industry displays, various food vendors, kids rides and live music.

8. Soweto Gospel Choir in Byron Bay:

At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday at 5pm and 7.30pm.

Soweto Gospel Choir were the winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for their latest album Freedom, a collection of songs which celebrate and commemorate South Africa's democratic movement's struggle for freedom. Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a town outside of Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa's democratic movement, Soweto Gospel Choir continues to inspire audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs, and international classics.

9. Byron Bay Writers Festival:

At different locations in Byron Bay from Friday to Sunday.

The annual Byron Writers Festival is Australia's largest and leading regional celebration of storytelling, literature and ideas. Each year we present more than 150 sessions during Festival Week and attract an audience of approximately 12,000 people (or 70,000 individual attendances). The Festival line-up includes 140 predominantly Australian writers and thinkers who together challenge, entertain and share their stories, inspirations and insights.

10. Wardell Bush Dance:

At the Wardell and District War Memorial Hall this Saturday from 6pm to 11pm.

The Wardell and District Progress Association is holding its inaugural Family Bush Dance, a celebration of the work done on the hall. The Ragged Blossom Bush Band will be leading the dancers through some favourite bush moves. Wardell Public School students have been having lessons and will be ready to heel and toe and dos-a-dos at the dance. Entry costs range from $50 for a family to free for under-5s. Entry fee includes a spit roast, salads, vegetarian meals, desserts and tea and coffee. Tickets are on sale at the Wardell Pharmacy and Post Office.

11. Biala Bridge To Breakwall Walkathon in Ballina:

Sign on from 7.30am at Missingham Bridge Park, Ballina. Walk starts at 9am.

Biala's Bridge to Breakwall is a walkathon open to all ages and inclusive to all with any level of ability. Warm-up by joining in on the Laughing Yoga and Zumba. Test your agility on the inflatable obstacle course. Try your luck at the tombola stall and raffle. $10 per person or $25 for a family of four. All proceeds go to Biala Support Services.