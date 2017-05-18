Pig racing, camel rides, tug-o-war. Beef Meets Reef will be a crackup

Crackup Sisters will perform at Beef meets Reef this year.

THE threat of rain is not going to dampen the spirits of the organising crew behind Beef Meets Reef this coming Sunday.

"It's going to be fine,” Evans Head Chamber of Commerce president Brian O'Farrell said.

"It will all have rained out over Friday and Saturday and by Sunday it will be fine.”

With that kind of positivity, the event promises to be a jam-packed day of activities with pig racing, the NSW Championships for Tug-o-War and the ever popular camel rides.

"We have the Crackup Sisters coming who will be doing three shows through out the day,” Mr O'Farrell said.

The Crackup Sisters will be presenting The Homestead, a fun-filled ride full of comedy, clowning, acrobatics, whip-cracking and Aussie bush banter.

Their shows will be at 11.20am, 1pm and 3.15pm.

Tug-o-war teams from as far as Brisbane, Maitland and Woolgoolga will be fighting it out for the NSW Championships as well.

"Two or three teams are going to the World Championships after being here,” Mr O'Farrell said.

"Our own Killer Whales (rugby union team) will also challenge one of the teams.”

Five pig races will be held throughout the day, sponsored by local businesses and community groups including the Golden Oldies Beef Meets Reef Cup at 2.40pm.

"We have plenty more market stalls this year, the kids dress up parade at 10.30am with the theme Back in Time, and the businesses' window dressing competition too,” Mr O'Farrell said.

The Evans Head community will have their chance to shine with local groups dressing up for the 2pm parade, always a favourite with the town.

Activities will kick off on Sunday morning at 9am in Oak Street and surrounding areas.

How the day will go

9am - Market stalls, vintage cars, bikes essential services, entertainment. Sly Brothers tug-o-war NSW State C'ships.

9.30am - Pig race 1, Signarama Slipper

10.30am - Pig race 2 Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club Oaks

10.45am - Waves dance

11am - Pig race 3 Evans Head Bowling Club Boot, entertainment in the streets by Dan Hannaford.

11.20am - Crackup Sisters show 1 of 3 - Sponsored by Beef Week

11.30am - Childrens dress up competition.

12pm - Welcome to Country and official opening

12.30pm - Pig race 4 North Coast Holiday Parks Open Handicap

1pm - Crackup Sisters show 2 of 3 - sponsored by Beef Week

2pm - Summerland Credit Union parade

2.40pm - Pig race 5 Golden Oldies Beef Meets Reef Cup

3.15pm - Crackup Sisters show 3 of 3 - sponsored by Beef Week