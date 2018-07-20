Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A collision with a wild pig caused a car crash in Townsville.
A collision with a wild pig caused a car crash in Townsville.
News

Car rolls after collision with pig

by SAM BIDEY
20th Jul 2018 11:20 AM

A COLLISION with a wild pig on a well-used Townsville road has caused a car to rollover in the early hours of Friday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said paramedics were called to Hervey Range Rd about 4.20am in response to the crash.

He said the lone male driver had managed to get himself out of the car; he was shaken but was fortunate to walk away with only minor injuries.

Firefighters cleared the scene while police managed traffic.

The pig is believed to have been killed in the crash.

crash pig townsville traffic

Top Stories

    'GO HOME': No love lost between locals and visitors

    'GO HOME': No love lost between locals and visitors

    Entertainment IT'S usually a favourite spot for selfies as people come into Byron Bay, but perhaps locals aren't impressed by the sudden population explosion.

    Will the $15 million carp 'solution' actually work?

    premium_icon Will the $15 million carp 'solution' actually work?

    Environment "This is way too irreversible to let politicians decide”

    Ecstasy pills found hidden in jar of home brand Nutella

    Ecstasy pills found hidden in jar of home brand Nutella

    News The 22-year-old woman was heading to Splendour in the Grass

    Ten awesome things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

    premium_icon Ten awesome things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

    Whats On Plenty of music, plays, films and cabaret

    • 20th Jul 2018 11:45 AM

    Local Partners